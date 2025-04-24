Ever wondered why you are here or what you are meant to do in this life? Your karmic number might hold the answer. According to spiritual numerology, your karmic number can reveal your life's deeper purpose and the main challenge you are meant to work through in this lifetime. An expert explains the meaning of your karmic number(Freepik)

Karmic astrologer Aleksandar Imsiragic explains how to find your karmic number and what each karmic number means.

ALSO READ: Your karmic lesson based on Saturn Sign

How to find your karmic number

It is actually pretty simple. Just take your full date of birth, add up all the digits, and keep adding until you get a single-digit number.

Example: If you were born on November 10, 1993, you would add: 1 + 0 + 1 + 1 + 1 + 9 + 9 + 3 = 25, and then 2 + 5 = 7. So your karmic number is 7.

Karmic number 1

Your focus is on you. This lifetime is all about understanding who you truly are and learning how to manage your ego. You might struggle with being too dominant or feel like something is missing in your identity. Your mission? To keep growing and discovering your true self.

Karmic number 2

This one is about letting go of attachment to material things. You may be learning that giving is just as important as receiving and that nothing is ever really lost. Your challenge is to trust in the natural flow of life and abundance.

Karmic number 3

You have been given the gift of clear thinking and strong decision-making. This number comes with the power to make meaningful choices. It is a positive sign that you are here to take control and shape your life wisely.

Karmic number 4

Family issues might run deep for you. You may have inherited emotional patterns or challenges from your parents. Your task is to go deep, understand those roots, and work through them, especially in connection with one parent in particular.

Karmic number 5

You are here to explore joy, creativity, and play. Life wants you to know that success does not have to be a struggle. When you are happy, you thrive and that is when your best ideas come to life.

Karmic number 6

You have the ability to bring order and balance, especially in the small, everyday things. You are a natural at creating systems that work smoothly. This number also suggests it is important for you to take good care of your health and well-being.

ALSO READ: Realizing these 4 spiritual things will bring you inner peace

Karmic number 7

This number is about relationships and seeing yourself from a different perspective. It may feel like you have to live through contrasts before discovering who you really are. Your challenge is to grow through connection and learn from the people around you.

Karmic number 8

Life may bring you big transformations, again and again. This number invites you to explore deep themes like rebirth, change, and even the idea of death, but not in a morbid way, but as a path to wisdom. You are here to become powerful in a quiet, meaningful way.

Karmic number 9

This number brings everything full circle. It suggests that you have worked through many of the earlier life lessons, now it is about using all of that wisdom to help others and live with greater purpose.

Your karmic number is not just a random digit. So, take a moment to calculate yours and reflect - What lessons are showing up in your life right now?