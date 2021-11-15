Cancer Daily Horoscope for November 15: Need to shun your stubbornness

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

The day will require you to move ahead confidently and not dwell on the past. You are likely to make the best use of opportunities that knock on your door. Clear every hurdle that had been stopping you from reaching your goals. Your enterprising nature will help you make a way out of tough situations. Challenges need to be handled with calm and patience. Your adaptability will help you adjust under testing circumstances and come out a clear winner in the end. You need to use your skills to your advantage, which will prove to be beneficial in social circles. You are likely to go far in life if you work on your strengths and avoid negative traits. You will stick to what you have set your mind to. You need to shun stubbornness.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cancer Finance Today

The day is likely to be favorable for your finances today. Starting new ventures will prove to be beneficial in the long run. Those dealing in fine arts and exports will see business booming in the coming days.

Cancer Family Today

You will share cordial relationship with everyone at home today. There will be domestic bliss and harmony. Children are likely to make good progress in their academics, which will make you proud. Parents will extend their support.

Cancer Career Today

On the professional front, the environment at workplace is likely to be conducive for you to showcase your skills and talents. You will share friendly terms with associates and bosses. A monetary benefit is on the cards for some.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cancer Health Today

There will be no serious medical ailments on the health front today. However, minor ones will require medical care and consideration. You are likely to focus your attention towards maintaining overall wellbeing. Sports will benefit.

Cancer Love Life Today

Due to your mood swings, your love life is likely to be somewhat affected. You need to rectify your mistakes and both need to make sincere efforts to bring it back on track and make it more enjoyable.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cyan

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026