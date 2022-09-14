Capricorn Daily Horoscope for Sep 14, 2022: Health needs attention

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21) Dear Capricorn, your financial health may be extremely good. You may be open to making more investments so as to gain more money in the coming days. You may increase your focus on future financial planning. Your family may not think against your ideas. They may stand with you in all spheres. Your emphasis may be on savings. Guests may visit your place and may keep you busy. You may do very well in your present project. People may value you for your expertise. If looking for a job, today may be the day when you may get something extravagant. You may not think about refusing an attractive offer. Your health may be somewhat better. You may decide to sit and meditate for some time. Chanting mantras may be beneficial for you. You may try your best to keep your loved one happy.

Capricorn Finance Today There may be an increase in your wealth Capricorn. You may come across good financial opportunities. You may improve your time management. You may learn to put forward your point firmly. Your courage, contact and confidence may increase.

Capricorn Family Today Your personality may succeed as family may accompany you. You may have some memorable moments created today. You may control your emotions and may get the desired support of family members.

Capricorn Career Today There may be a wonderful opportunity for you on the work front. You may get to work with a prestigious client. You may come into limelight after working on a project.

Capricorn Health Today Today you may take special care of yourself to maintain good health. You may be cautious as you may not like your old disease to reemerge. You may do some mild exercises keeping in mind your health condition.

Capricorn Love Life Today Capricorn, you may need to be somewhat careful with regards to your love life today. You may need to proceed in the relationship through mutual dialogue and advice. Your family may suggest on how to make things better between you and your beloved.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

