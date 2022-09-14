Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 14, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Money from various sources will contribute towards your financial stability. You will need to adhere to strict dietary control to keep good health. Bad moods over trivial issues may spoil the domestic environment. There may be some relief for those touring excessively of late. Acquiring a new property is on the cards. You will need to keep the scope of work limited to achieve something.

Love Focus: You can get into a romantic mood and plan an evening out.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Lemon

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Pending payment is likely to be received to make your bank balance healthy. Those joining duty after a long time can feel homesick. More interest is required on the health front.A family event is likely to keep you happily engaged.A leisure drive will work wonders for those feeling out of sorts. Constructing a house or acquiring an apartment cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Romantic life will need to be kept on the backburner today due to your busy schedule.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

At work, some of you can set an example for others to follow. Your penny pinching ways can be resented by those around you. Keeping pace with fitness buffs is indicated and promises to keep you in good health.You can be instrumental in organising a family get-together.You are likely to travel today and profit from it.A home loan is likely to be repaid finally and a new house possessed.

Love Focus: Old memories may make you feel romantic!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Money will no more be elusive as you are about to experience a windfall. Confrontation with a family elder threatens to lead to ill will. You will be able to achieve something difficult at work by trial and error. Devoting some time for physical fitness is indicated for some and will help keep them fit.A property may be acquired by some.You may need to travel at a short notice today.

Love Focus: A friend may act as a catalyst in bringing romance into your life.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Deep sky blue

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Business persons will find newer ways of enhancing profits. Health wise you can’t ask for more! Good news awaits some on the family front.Stars look favourable for those planning to set out on a long journey.You may get the opportunity to change residence and shift to a better place.Thorough preparation and practice will hold you in good stead on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those planning an outing with lover are slated to have a good time.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Some of you will succeed in straightening an accounting problem at work. Street food may not agree with your system and may make you unwell. This is an excellent time to plan a family outing.A journey by road promises to be safe and comfortable.A suitable accommodation is likely to come within grasp of those looking for one.Financially, you may find yourself quite favourably placed.

Love Focus: Love life can take a hit as lover has to go away for some time.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Financially, you will be able to make yourself quite comfortable. You will be able to execute whatever you had in mind at work without interference. Those ailing are likely to recover and enjoy good health soon. Much love and caring is likely to be received from the family.Those looking for suitable accommodation will find the one that fits their pocket.On the academic front, you can afford to relax as things become easier for you.

Love Focus: Spent with lover will help you in relaxing.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Wise investments in property and shares will keep you financially strong. A break from a tedious job will be most welcome. Your own efforts will enable you to come back in shape.There is someone in the family who may not see eye to eye with you.Those travelling abroad will find the journey comfortable.Suitable accommodation is likely to be taken on rent by those looking for one.

Love Focus: Romantic mood is likely to prompt you to go on a long drive with lover.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

An excellent opportunity on the professional front is likely to materialise for some. An exercise regimen may be taken up by some to remain fit and energetic.Someone in the family may attempt to probe your personal life. Someone can ease your commuting problems by offering a ride.You may have to remind someone about returning a loan.

Love Focus: Some of you can get romantically involved with the one you like.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Light Red

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

There appears to be a distinct improvement in your monetary condition. You can shine on the professional front and add to your reputation. Some of you may take up a sport or fitness training just to remain in shape.Remaining away from all domestic controversies will help retain your peace of mind.Your efforts will keep you well on the course to realise your true aim on the academic front.

Love Focus: Boredom threatens to set in on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Some of you are set to add to your wealth. A family youngster will achieve something that will make you proud. You are likely to derive much pleasure in organising a trip out of town. A property issue may compel you to seek legal help. Resuming workouts or some physical activity is possible for some on the health front.Professional problems are likely to tie you up in knots.

Love Focus: Planning an outing with lover is likely to be on the cards for some.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

This is an excellent time to think out the ways to increase your income. An initiative on the professional front is likely to make your career soar.You will be able to resolve a contentious family issue to the satisfaction of all.Those undertaking a journey are assured of a smooth ride.A cakewalk on the academic front will help restore your faith in your capabilities.This is a good day to refresh old contacts on the social front.

Love Focus: A passionate evening cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cyan

