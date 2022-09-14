Virgo Daily Horoscope for September 14, 2022: You'll be recognised at work

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23) Virgo, your finances may not pose any problem to you. However, there may also lesser increase in your earnings. Your family may not face any major issues with regards to health. Mental peace may let you work to the best of your capacity. You may achieve success in your tasks. You may receive huge applaud from your bosses. You may plan to celebrate this day along with your near and dear ones and your friends. You may ignore your health today. You may to face minor issues because of this. You need to ensure not to eat fried food as it may result in accumulating acid in your stomach. It may be good if you add more fruits to your diet.

Virgo Finance Today Dear Virgo, you may handle your finances comfortably. You may earn good money from different resources as well. There may not be any crunch with regards to finances. You may enjoy this comfortable period without any hindrance.

Virgo Family Today You may receive some excellent news from your child’s school. You may feel proud and may celebrate at home. Your family may be in a jovial mood. Your parents may bless you for good health and wealth.

Virgo Career Today Career wise, you may enjoy the day to the fullest. If you were looking for a job, you may get the desired offer. You may be careful while making any decision and so you may stay away from any trouble.

Virgo Health Today Virgo, to maintain good health, it may become important for you to control your anger. You may experience some discomfort in stomach if you do not take care of your diet. Be cautious of what you eat today. It may be good for you to drink lots of water and stay hydrated.

Virgo Love Life Today Your partner may misunderstand you and may lose temper. You may not be able to clarify your position and there may be some disagreements. You may not have a choice but to accept this gracefully or situation may deteriorate further.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

