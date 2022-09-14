Libra Daily Horoscope for Sept 14, 2022: You'll be in your tranquil mood

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23) Libra, on the business front, property-related matters to land and building may pick up pace and your financial resources may get a boost as well. You may keep complete focus on work and career. You may get a transfer today. To avoid any such change, you must maintain a harmonious and coordinated relationship with your seniors. There may be peace and harmony on the domestic front. There may be compatibility in business. You may set bigger goals and strive hard to accomplish them and try to complete all the important work soon. You may have to avoid being stubborn and also avoid being egoistic. You may keep the spirit alive. There may be cooperation of peers. You may focus on keeping healthy. You may give emphasis to staying active.

Libra Finance Today Libra, you may feel glad with your past investments as they may lend you a comfortable living. You may be ahead of others in making financial deals. You may maintain continuity in financial matters.

Libra Family Today You may be in a tranquil mood at home. Your loved ones may be happy. You may be comfortable in socializing. You may do wonderfully well in emotional matters. You may be sensitive towards relationships.

Libra Career Today You may get complete cooperation from your office staff. You may work with intellect and art skills. You may perform better than expected. There may be a sense of giving the best. You may put complete emphasis on professionalism.

Libra Health Today Libra, you may not ignore your diet at any cost. You may be enthusiasm and active. There may be excitement with regards to health issues. You may pay attention to your routine. To attain mental peace, you may avoid any arguments.

Libra Love Life Today Things may be pretty good with regards to your love life. There may be a chance to spend value time in love relationships. If your spouse is suffering from any disease, then there may be improvement today. With this, your love relationship may also improve. You may talk effectively.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

