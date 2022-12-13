Capricorn Horoscope Today, December 13, 2022: Practice mindfulness

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Financially, things might start looking up for Capricorn natives from today. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you could maintain a healthy bank account through a combination of income streams. You may even be at the pinnacle of health. Playing sports can help you maintain a healthy body and a positive mental outlook. There's a chance that hanging out with kids at home will help you relax. They're apt to make you feel better about life. On the other hand, your public persona in the workplace could be distressing. It's possible that you won't be able to handle difficulty. The possibility of a promotion may be diminished as a result of this. It's also possible that your romantic life may take a hit. Permitting arguments to fester could be detrimental to your relationship. You may benefit from some impromptu travel. If your relationship has frayed, maybe a trip together will help you reconnect. You should have success in property deals. Capricorn students might do well in school.

Capricorn Finance Today

Those born under the Capricorn star sign can anticipate a steady income. However, you could increase your earnings by finding a different source of income. Positive results from an overseas business venture are expected soon.

Capricorn Family Today

Interpersonal ties at home are likely to get strengthened today. Your domestic bonds may remain joyous if your relatives keep you entertained at a family gathering. Some people prefer to celebrate happy events at home with their loved ones.

Capricorn Career Today

There may be some tense moments for Capricorn natives on the professional front. Sincerity and promptness in completing tasks may go unnoticed and unrewarded. Some of you might be considering a career change if you're not happy and fulfilled in your current position.

Capricorn Health Today

You may remain in fine shape emotionally and psychologically today. Participating in sporting events with your pals may give you a renewed sense of vitality. In addition, meditation and other spiritual practices can help you keep your mind at ease.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Love and work can be challenging to balance. If you and your significant other have a misunderstanding like this, it could cause problems in your relationship. Perhaps the bonds may become estranged. Tackling the issue together can be a great way to rekindle the flames of passion.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

