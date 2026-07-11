Gupt Navratri 2026: Date, timings and the spiritual significance of this sacred nine-day observance

Unlike Chaitra and Sharad Navratri, which are celebrated with temple visits, festive gatherings and public worship, Gupt Navratri is observed quietly through meditation, mantra chanting and inner spiritual practices. According to a spiritual teacher of Ramkrishna Mission, Yuvika Dhar, this lesser-known Navratri is a time for seekers to turn inward and strengthen their spiritual connection through discipline and devotion.

Gupt Navratri 2026: Date and ghat sthapana timing

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This year, the Gupt Navratri will be observed from Wednesday, July 15, to Thursday, July 23. Devotees who wish to perform ghat sthapana, the ritual that marks the beginning of Navratri, can do so between 5:33 a.m. and 10:09 a.m. on July 15.

The festival falls during the Hindu month of Ashadha, which is associated with the arrival of the monsoon, renewal, fertility and growth in nature. Yuvika shares that this seasonal transition makes the period spiritually significant, as it symbolizes both outer and inner transformation.

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Why is it called Gupt Navratri?

The word Gupt means "secret" or "hidden." Yuvika says the Navratri receives this name because the spiritual practices performed during these nine days are meant to remain private. Unlike public celebrations, seekers focus on silent meditation, mantra chanting and self-reflection without seeking recognition.

The spiritual significance of Gupt Navratri

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{{^usCountry}} Yuvika describes Gupt Navratri as an opportunity for "inner alchemy" or spiritual cleansing. She believes people often lose their mental and spiritual energy through constant engagement with the outside world. These nine days encourage them to withdraw from distractions and reconnect with their inner self. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yuvika describes Gupt Navratri as an opportunity for "inner alchemy" or spiritual cleansing. She believes people often lose their mental and spiritual energy through constant engagement with the outside world. These nine days encourage them to withdraw from distractions and reconnect with their inner self. {{/usCountry}}

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Instead of elaborate rituals, devotees are encouraged to begin the day with a bath, light an akhanda diya, offer simple naivedya, and practise mantra japa using a Rudraksha mala or by counting on their fingers. Dhar says that sincere devotion is more important than elaborate ceremonies.

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She also advises seekers to prepare both body and mind by eating light meals, avoiding alcohol and excessive stimulation, practising yoga and breathing exercises, and spending more time in silence. According to Dhar, Gupt Navratri offers a sacred opportunity to slow down, cultivate inner peace and seek Divine grace through focused spiritual practice.