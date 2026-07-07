Kalashtami July 2026: Why it's known as a powerful event in Vedic astrology

Kalashtami, observed on July 7, 2026, is considered one of the most important days dedicated to Lord Kala Bhairava, a powerful form of Lord Shiva. In Vedic astrology and Hindu traditions, many devotees believe this day is a time to reflect on life, let go of old habits, and make space for positive change. On Kalashtami, devotees honours Lord Kaal Bhairav. (Pinterest)

Unlike festivals that focus on celebration, Kalashtami is often seen as a day for prayer, self-reflection, and spiritual growth.

Kalashtami 2026: Date and timings According to the Hindu calendar, Kalashtami will be observed on July 7, 2026.

Ashtami Tithi begins: July 7, 2026, at 1:24 p.m. IST

Ashtami Tithi ends: July 8, 2026, at 12:21 p.m. IST

Also Read Kalashtami 2026: Why astrologers consider it a powerful day for releasing fear and negative energy

Why is Kalashtami considered so powerful? According to Karmik Coach, who shared insights on Instagram, every lunar month reaches a stage where the focus moves from creating something new to letting go of what has already served its purpose. The coach says this is what makes Kalashtami spiritually meaningful.

The post explains that Kala Bhairava is not only known as a fierce form of Lord Shiva but is also regarded as the guardian of time.