Last day of Navratri 2026: Maha Navami date, tithi timings and puja details for Washington, California and New Jersey

The Sharad Navratri in 2026 is almost ending, with Maha Navami falling on Monday, October 19, and Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, on Tuesday, October 20, in the US calendars published by Drik Panchang. If you are celebrating Navratri in Washington, DC, California or New Jersey, check your local tithi timings before planning your prayers and rituals.

A representative image of durga idol.

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Maha Navami marks the ninth day of Navratri and honours Goddess Durga. Many devotees observe the day with prayers, offerings and Navami Homa. The festival concludes with Vijayadashami, which celebrates the victory of good over evil in Hindu tradition.

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When is the last day of Navratri 2026 in the US?

According to Drik Panchang, Maha Navami falls on October 19, 2026, in Washington, DC, Los Angeles, California, and Jersey City, New Jersey. Vijayadashami follows on October 20.

Some people refer to Maha Navami as the last day of the nine-day Navratri observance, while others consider Vijayadashami the festival’s concluding day. Your family or temple tradition may follow a specific calendar for the final rituals.

Maha Navami 2026 tithi timings in Washington, DC

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{{^usCountry}} According to Drik Panchang, these are the exact date and timings for the US states below: Washington, DC: Maha Navami: Monday, October 19

Navami Tithi begins: 1:21 a.m. EDT on October 19

Navami Tithi ends: 3:20 a.m. EDT on October 20

Vijayadashami: Tuesday, October 20 California: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Drik Panchang, these are the exact date and timings for the US states below: Washington, DC: Maha Navami: Monday, October 19

Navami Tithi begins: 1:21 a.m. EDT on October 19

Navami Tithi ends: 3:20 a.m. EDT on October 20

Vijayadashami: Tuesday, October 20 California: {{/usCountry}}

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For Los Angeles, Drik Panchang lists:

Maha Navami: Monday, October 19

Navami Tithi begins: 10:21 p.m. PDT on October 18

Navami Tithi ends: 12:20 a.m. PDT on October 20

Vijayadashami: Tuesday, October 20

New Jersey:

For Jersey City, New Jersey, Drik Panchang lists Maha Navami on Monday, October 19, and Vijayadashami on Tuesday, October 20. The local calendar follows Eastern Daylight Time.

The Navami tithi is expected to begin at approximately 1:21 a.m. on October 19 and end at 3:20 a.m. on October 20.

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Also Read Sharad Navratri 2026: When does it start and end, and what does it mean in astrology?

What is the Maha Navami puja muhurat?

According to Drik Panchang, Navami rituals can depend on how the tithi overlaps with the local day and on the specific observance. It lists Navami as one of the important rituals performed on Maha Navami.

Before choosing a time for worship, check your local temple’s schedule or a city-specific Hindu almanac. Follow your family tradition if it uses a particular rule for Navami puja or fasting.