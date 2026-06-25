Nirjala Ekadashi is one of the most important fasting observances in Hinduism. Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, the festival is known for its strict practice of fasting without food or water from sunrise until the fast is broken the next day. Millions of Hindus in India and around the world observe the day with prayers, meditation, charitable acts, and visits to temples.

What is Nirjala Ekadashi?

Nirjala Ekadashi 2026: Date, timings, muhurat and astrological significance(Pinterest)

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The Sanskrit word "Nirjala" means "without water," making this the strictest of all Ekadashi fasts. While there are twenty-four Ekadashis observed during the Hindu lunar year, Nirjala Ekadashi holds a special place because it is believed to carry the spiritual benefits of observing all of them.

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According to astrologer Hitesh Mahawar, this belief is why many people who cannot keep every Ekadashi fast choose to observe this one. The day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and is commonly marked by chanting Vishnu mantras, reciting the Vishnu Sahasranama, meditating, and giving food, clothes, fruits, or water to those in need.

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{{^usCountry}} When is Nirjala Ekadashi 2026? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When is Nirjala Ekadashi 2026? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The observance falls during the Shukla Paksha, or waxing phase of the Moon, in the Hindu month of Jyeshtha. It usually comes a day after the festival of Ganga Dussehra. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The observance falls during the Shukla Paksha, or waxing phase of the Moon, in the Hindu month of Jyeshtha. It usually comes a day after the festival of Ganga Dussehra. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The fast is traditionally broken the following morning after sunrise, before the end of Dwadashi Tithi. According to Mahawar, devotees are advised to avoid breaking the fast during Hari Vasar, the first quarter of the Dwadashi period, as morning is considered the most favorable time for completing the ritual. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The fast is traditionally broken the following morning after sunrise, before the end of Dwadashi Tithi. According to Mahawar, devotees are advised to avoid breaking the fast during Hari Vasar, the first quarter of the Dwadashi period, as morning is considered the most favorable time for completing the ritual. {{/usCountry}}

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Nirjala Ekadashi 2026 date and timings:

According to Drik Panchang, the peak timings or auspicious muhurats for Nirjala Ekadashi are listed below:

Ekadashi Tithi Begins: June 24, 2026, at 6:12 PM

Ekadashi Tithi Ends: June 25, 2026, at 8:09 PM

Astrological significance of Nirjala Ekadashi 2026

According to Mahawar, the observance is considered especially powerful because it combines the spiritual merit traditionally associated with all twenty-four Ekadashis into a single day. In Hindu astrology and tradition, Nirjala Ekadashi symbolizes discipline, faith, and spiritual renewal.

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The fast also takes place during one of the hottest periods of the year, and during the Summer Solstice, making it a meaningful act of self-control and devotion. Many devotees use the day to disconnect from everyday distractions and focus on prayer, reflection, and gratitude.

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What happens on Nirjala Ekadashi?

Across India and in Hindu communities worldwide, devotees gather at temples dedicated to Lord Vishnu, participate in prayer services, and spend time reading sacred texts. Many also choose to meditate, chant devotional hymns, and perform acts of kindness. Charitable giving is considered an important part of the observance, with donations of food, clothing, fruits, and drinking water being common.

Rituals to perform on Nirjala Ekadashi

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Devotees usually begin the day with a ritual bath before offering prayers to Lord Vishnu. Tulsi leaves, flowers, incense, and lamps are commonly used during worship. Chanting Vishnu mantras and reciting the Vishnu Sahasranama are among the most widely followed practices. Many people also donate essentials to those in need as a way of expressing compassion and gratitude. The fast is completed with parana, the traditional meal that breaks the fast, on the morning of Dwadashi at the prescribed time.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

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