Though popular and rare, you should not be using this crystal right now, warns an expert

Every few months, a particular crystal becomes the latest obsession in the spiritual world. People rush to buy it, wear it, meditate with it, and keep it close, hoping it will bring positive changes into their lives.

You should not be using this crystal right now, warns an expert(Pinterest)

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But according to a crystal healer and energy worker, popularity does not always mean a crystal is right for you. While no crystal is inherently bad, some may not match your current energy or life circumstances. One such crystal, she says, is Moldavite.

ALSO READ: 5 simple ways to use crystals to protect your aura and stay balanced

"The most powerful crystal is not always the right crystal. Just because a stone is popular doesn't mean its energy is aligned with what you need today. And if there is one crystal I would personally think twice about using right now, it's Moldavite!" shared Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe.

Why Moldavite is so popular

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{{^usCountry}} Moldavite has gained an almost legendary status among crystal enthusiasts. It is often linked with: Rapid transformation

Spiritual awakening

Accelerated manifestation

Breaking karmic patterns

Major life changes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Moldavite has gained an almost legendary status among crystal enthusiasts. It is often linked with: Rapid transformation

Spiritual awakening

Accelerated manifestation

Breaking karmic patterns

Major life changes {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} For some people, Moldavite becomes the catalyst that propels them into a new chapter of life. For others, however, it can feel like a powerful force arriving when life is already challenging enough. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For some people, Moldavite becomes the catalyst that propels them into a new chapter of life. For others, however, it can feel like a powerful force arriving when life is already challenging enough. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kishori further talks about why most people do not need more change right now and shared, "When life already feels unstable, adding an intensely transformational crystal into the mix isn't always the answer. Sometimes your energy isn't asking for a breakthrough. Sometimes it's asking for a break". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kishori further talks about why most people do not need more change right now and shared, "When life already feels unstable, adding an intensely transformational crystal into the mix isn't always the answer. Sometimes your energy isn't asking for a breakthrough. Sometimes it's asking for a break". {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In other words, your energy may need rest, stability, and support before it is ready for another major shift. Signs Moldavite may not be suitable for you right now {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In other words, your energy may need rest, stability, and support before it is ready for another major shift. Signs Moldavite may not be suitable for you right now {{/usCountry}}

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You may want to pause your Moldavite journey if any of the following resonate with you:

1. You feel emotionally overwhelmed

If you are constantly anxious, stressed, or emotionally drained, your nervous system may benefit more from grounding energy than intense transformation.

2. You are going through a breakup or major life transition

Moldavite is known for bringing attention to what is no longer aligned with your path. During an already difficult period, this can sometimes feel overwhelming.

ALSO READ: Tarot vs Astrology: Which one can predict your future better? An expert breaks it down

3. You are struggling to feel safe and stable

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A strong foundation is important before embracing major change. If stability is missing in your life, focusing on that first may be more beneficial.

4. You feel spiritually burnt out

Not every spiritual season is about growth. Some phases are meant for rest, reflection, healing, and integration.

What Moldavite actually teaches

Moldavite often encourages you to confront difficult questions, such as:

What are you avoiding?

What chapter has already ended?

What truth are you refusing to acknowledge?

What needs to change for your highest good?

These can be powerful questions to explore. However, not everyone needs those lessons amplified every day.

Crystals to work with instead

If life already feels intense, gentler crystals may offer the support you need right now.

Smoky Quartz

Best for:

Releasing emotional heaviness

Grounding scattered energy

Feeling more present

Black Tourmaline

Best for:

Protection from negativity

Creating energetic boundaries

Stabilizing chaotic energy

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ALSO READ: Purple Aura meaning: How to heal a weak purple aura and balance your third eye chakra

Rose Quartz

Best for:

Emotional healing

Self-love

Recovery after heartbreak

Amethyst

Best for:

Spiritual connection

Emotional balance

Calming an overactive mind

Lepidolite

Best for:

Stress relief

Emotional regulation

Support during uncertain times

“As a tarot reader, I've noticed something fascinating. When clients become obsessed with Moldavite, the cards rarely show a person who is ready for dramatic transformation. Instead, they often reveal someone who is tired, frustrated, impatient, seeking answers, and wanting life to move faster. In many cases, what they truly need isn't a spiritual earthquake. They need reassurance that they are already moving forward," shared Kishori.

What to do before you reach for Moldavite

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Before following a crystal trend, take a few moments to reflect on what you truly need right now. Ask yourself:

Do I need transformation or recovery?

Do I need change or stability?

Am I seeking growth or escaping discomfort?

Is my energy asking to expand or to rest?

Your answers may offer more clarity than any social media trend ever could. Sometimes, the most supportive crystal is not the one promising the biggest transformation, but the one helping you feel grounded, balanced, and at peace where you are.

ALSO READ: Your Chinese zodiac sign and the crystal you need right now, according to an expert

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Disclaimer: These are spiritual practices and should not be considered a substitute for professional advice. Individual experiences with crystals can vary, and their effects are based on personal beliefs and interpretations.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanakanjali Roy ...Read More Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life. Read Less

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