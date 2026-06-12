The Super New Moon is often seen as a powerful time for fresh starts, intention-setting, and personal growth. While Full Moons are usually associated with endings and letting go, a New Moon brings a quieter energy that encourages you to focus on what you want to create and invite into your life. People who work with crystals use this lunar phase to cleanse, recharge, and align their stones with new goals and intentions.

Super New Moon 2026: Crsytals to charge during this powerful lunar phase (Pinterest)

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Spiritual Life Coach & Energy Worker Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe says that “A Super New Moon is one of those rare cosmic moments when the Moon is both energetically powerful and symbolically linked to fresh starts. Unlike a Full Moon, which is all about release and culmination, a New Moon whispers rather than shouts. It invites you to plant intentions, set energetic foundations, and align with what you genuinely want to call into your life.”

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If you work with crystals, this can be an ideal time to refresh their energy and program them with clear intentions. Here are some crystals that Kishori Sud recommends charging during the Super New Moon.

Clear Quartz

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{{^usCountry}} If you are charging only one crystal during the Super New Moon, Clear Quartz is a great choice. Known as the master amplifier, it does not carry a fixed purpose of its own. Instead, it strengthens whatever intention you give it. Whether you are focusing on love, career growth, financial stability, or emotional healing, Clear Quartz can help magnify your intentions and keep your energy focused. Moonstone {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If you are charging only one crystal during the Super New Moon, Clear Quartz is a great choice. Known as the master amplifier, it does not carry a fixed purpose of its own. Instead, it strengthens whatever intention you give it. Whether you are focusing on love, career growth, financial stability, or emotional healing, Clear Quartz can help magnify your intentions and keep your energy focused. Moonstone {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Moonstone naturally aligns with New Moon energy. It encourages you to trust the journey, especially when life feels uncertain or when things are not moving as quickly as you would like. If you have been trying to control every outcome, Moonstone reminds you to stay open while keeping your intentions clear. It is often associated with new beginnings, relationships, fertility, emotional healing, and spiritual development. Green Aventurine {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Moonstone naturally aligns with New Moon energy. It encourages you to trust the journey, especially when life feels uncertain or when things are not moving as quickly as you would like. If you have been trying to control every outcome, Moonstone reminds you to stay open while keeping your intentions clear. It is often associated with new beginnings, relationships, fertility, emotional healing, and spiritual development. Green Aventurine {{/usCountry}}

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Abundance is not always about money. Often, it arrives through new opportunities that eventually lead to growth and success. Green Aventurine is a wonderful crystal to charge during the Super New Moon if you are looking for career advancement, business expansion, new clients, or unexpected opportunities that could positively shape your future.

Labradorite

If you feel ready to step into a new version of yourself, Labradorite may be the crystal to work with. It is associated with transformation, intuition, confidence, and personal growth. Charging Labradorite during the Super New Moon can help you focus on letting go of old patterns and embracing positive change.

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Black Tourmaline

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Not every New Moon intention is about attracting something new. Sometimes, creating space is just as important. Black Tourmaline is known for its grounding and protective qualities. It can help you stay centred as you navigate life changes and shifting energies. You can charge this crystal with the intention of protecting your peace, strengthening your boundaries, and supporting your emotional well-being.

Citrine

The Super New Moon is often viewed as a powerful manifestation period, making Citrine an excellent crystal to charge. Rather than focusing on what is missing from your life, Citrine encourages you to embrace feelings of confidence, self-worth, and abundance. This mindset shift can often influence what you attract.

A simple New Moon crystal ritual

To make the most of the Super New Moon, place your chosen crystals on a clean cloth and light a white, unscented candle. Write down three intentions for the upcoming lunar cycle. Then, hold each crystal in your hands and speak your intention aloud.

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Remember, crystals do not create miracles on their own. They serve as tools that help you focus your energy, strengthen your intentions, and stay aligned with your goals. The Super New Moon offers a meaningful opportunity to pause, reset, and begin again with clarity and purpose.

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Disclaimer: Spiritual practices and crystal work are based on personal beliefs, and individual experiences may vary. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered professional advice.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanakanjali Roy ...Read More Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life. Read Less

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