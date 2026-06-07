When you are feeling anxious, overwhelmed, or emotionally exhausted, it is natural to look for anything that might help you feel calmer. These days, people are leaning towards crystals for healing, balance, and emotional support, but not every crystal is designed to bring immediate peace of mind. In fact, some crystals are known for triggering deep transformation, spiritual growth, and emotional breakthroughs, which can feel intense when you are already dealing with stress, burnout, overthinking, or uncertainty about the future. You should avoid using these 7 crystals to reduce anxiety, suggests an expert (Pinterest)

While these stones can be incredibly powerful, they may not always be the best choice if your current priority is feeling grounded and emotionally stable. According to crystal healers, choosing the right crystal is less about its power and more about whether its energy matches what you need at the moment.

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“As a tarot reader, I have often seen people reach for the most powerful crystal available when what they actually need is grounding, emotional stability, and rest. Crystal healing is not about working with the strongest stone; it's about working with the most appropriate one for your current energy,” said Crystal Healer & Energy Worker Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe.

Here are seven crystals that may not be the best choice for reducing anxiety, along with suggestions for balancing their energy if you still want to wear them.

Moldavite Moldavite is famous for rapid transformation and sudden life changes. While many people are drawn to its powerful energy, it can make anxious individuals feel rushed, restless, or emotionally unsettled. It is always a good idea to seek expert guidance before working with Moldavite. A chakra assessment, energy healing session, or tarot reading may help you understand what your energy truly needs.

Balance it with: Black Tourmaline or Smoky Quartz. Wear Moldavite as a pendant and the grounding stone as a bracelet.

Malachite Malachite is known for bringing hidden emotions and unresolved patterns to the surface. While this can be helpful for personal growth, it may feel overwhelming during emotionally sensitive periods. This vibrant green crystal has the potential to trigger deep transformation, especially when paired with a supportive stone.

Balance it with: Rose Quartz, Amethyst, or Green Aventurine to help soften the emotional intensity.

Black Obsidian A protection stone, but Black Obsidian also encourages you to confront emotional triggers and hidden aspects of yourself. Although children can wear it, it is generally not recommended that they sleep with it.

Balance it with: Amethyst or Lepidolite for emotional comfort and mental calm.

Clear Quartz Clear Quartz is often called the master healer, but it is also an energy amplifier. If you are already feeling anxious, it may intensify your worries, racing thoughts, or tendency to overthink.

Balance it with: Smoky Quartz or Black Tourmaline to keep its energy grounded and balanced.

Herkimer Diamond Herkimer Diamond is valued for enhancing intuition, awareness, and spiritual insight. However, if you already spend a lot of time analysing situations, its energy can sometimes feel overwhelming.

Balance it with: Hematite or Smoky Quartz to help you stay grounded and focused on the present.

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Phenacite Phenacite is a rare, high-vibration crystal often associated with spiritual awakening and expanded consciousness. For highly sensitive individuals, its energy can feel overstimulating, particularly when used for long periods.

Balance it with: Amethyst or Lepidolite. It is often better used during meditation sessions rather than worn every day.

Libyan Desert Glass Libyan Desert Glass is known for encouraging personal growth, confidence, and empowerment. However, it can sometimes create a sense of urgency, making you feel impatient when progress seems slow.

Balance it with: Green Aventurine or Smoky Quartz to promote steady, balanced growth rather than rushing the process.

When a crystal feels too intense Experiencing discomfort while working with a crystal does not necessarily mean the stone is bad or unsuitable for everyone. Sometimes, it means that your energy needs something gentler and more grounding right now.

Taking a break from wearing the crystal, reducing the amount of time you use it, or pairing it with a grounding stone can often make a noticeable difference in how its energy feels.

Signs a crystal may be too intense for you Increased overthinking

Emotional overwhelm

Feeling mentally scattered

Restlessness or irritability

Difficulty sleeping

Feeling drained after wearing the crystal The goal is not to use the strongest crystal available, but to find one that supports your emotional and energetic needs in a balanced way.

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Disclaimer: Crystal healing is a spiritual and complementary practice based on personal beliefs and experiences. It should not be considered a substitute for professional advice.