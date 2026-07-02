In Vedic astrology, Venus is associated with love, relationships, beauty, luxury, creativity, and harmony. It is believed to influence how you experience affection, enjoy life's pleasures, and connect with the people around you. According to astrologer Saurabh Mohnot, certain everyday habits may unknowingly weaken Venus' influence in your birth chart, while small changes in your daily routine may help strengthen its positive qualities.

10 everyday habits that could be weakening your Venus, according to an expert (Pinterest)

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If you follow Vedic astrology, paying attention to these habits could help you cultivate greater balance and mindfulness. Here are 10 everyday behaviours that the expert says you should avoid and what you can do instead.

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1. Speaking negatively about women

According to the expert, speaking disrespectfully about women or engaging in gossip may weaken the positive influence of Venus. This is believed to affect harmony in relationships, personal charm, and attraction. Instead, make a conscious effort to treat every woman with respect and kindness, both in your words and your actions.

2. Living in a messy environment

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{{^usCountry}} A cluttered, neglected home is said to disturb the peaceful energy associated with Venus. If you regularly leave rooms untidy or ignore household cleanliness, it may affect your sense of harmony. Keeping your living space clean, organized, and pleasantly scented can create a calmer and more welcoming environment. 3. Overindulging in pleasure {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A cluttered, neglected home is said to disturb the peaceful energy associated with Venus. If you regularly leave rooms untidy or ignore household cleanliness, it may affect your sense of harmony. Keeping your living space clean, organized, and pleasantly scented can create a calmer and more welcoming environment. 3. Overindulging in pleasure {{/usCountry}}

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Venus represents enjoyment, but astrology also encourages balance. Excessive eating, drinking, shopping, or spending may be weakening this planet's positive influence. Instead of overindulging, enjoy life's comforts in moderation and practice gratitude for what you have.

4. Being dishonest in relationships

Honesty is considered essential for healthy relationships. The expert says lying, cheating, or breaking trust may negatively affect the qualities associated with Venus, including marriage, reputation, and inner peace. Choosing honesty and building trust can strengthen your relationships over time.

5. Neglecting your personal appearance

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Taking care of yourself is another quality traditionally linked to Venus. Completely ignoring personal grooming or dressing carelessly may affect your confidence and how you present yourself. Looking after your appearance does not mean chasing perfection. It simply means showing yourself respect.

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6. Using harsh or vulgar language

The words you choose can shape your relationships. Speaking harshly, especially with your partner or loved ones, is believed to weaken Venus' gentle and harmonious energy. Try expressing yourself with warmth, patience, and kindness whenever possible.

7. Ignoring Friday spiritual practices

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In Vedic astrology, Friday is traditionally associated with Venus. The expert recommends setting aside a few moments on Fridays for spiritual practices, such as lighting a lamp, chanting prayers, or donating white items, to honour the planet.

8. Letting vanity take over

While Venus is connected with beauty, excessive pride in your appearance may create an imbalance. Instead of seeking validation through looks alone, focus on humility and let your confidence come from within.

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9. Ignoring creativity

If you dismiss creative activities as unimportant, you may miss opportunities to nurture joy and emotional well-being. Whether you enjoy singing, painting, writing, dancing, or another creative hobby, making time for it can be a meaningful form of self-expression.

10. Dressing carelessly

The expert says wearing wrinkled or overly careless clothing may affect the qualities of self-respect, confidence, and social charm that Venus represents. Dressing thoughtfully, even at home, can help you feel more confident and intentional throughout your day.

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Disclaimer: This article is based on astrological beliefs and is not scientifically proven. The interpretations should not be considered a substitute for professional advice or personal judgment.

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