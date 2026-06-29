Mercury Retrograde 2026: What each zodiac sign should expect, shares an astrologer

Mercury turns retrograde on June 29 and remains so until July 23, 2026. While this phase is commonly blamed for delayed emails, technical glitches, and missed appointments, Mercury retrograde does not usually create problems out of nowhere. Instead, it tends to bring attention to issues that have been building beneath the surface. Mercury Retrograde 2026: What each zodiac sign should expect (Pinterest)

In 2026, Mercury spends much of its retrograde journey in Cancer, where Jupiter is also transiting. According to astrologer Sidhharrth S. Kumaar of NumroVani, this combination encourages you to slow down, reflect, and make thoughtful choices. Rather than pushing yourself ahead, this is a good time to revisit unfinished conversations, review important decisions, and make changes where needed.

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Here's what the sun signs can expect during Mercury retrograde.

Aries You usually trust your instincts, and that often works in your favor. During this retrograde, however, emotions may speak louder than logic, especially within your family. A discussion about property, responsibilities, or an old promise could return unexpectedly. Try not to resolve everything in a single conversation. Some matters need time for everyone to think things through. If you're planning to move or renovate your home, pay close attention to quotes, contracts, and timelines. Small details that seem unimportant now could turn out to be costly later.

Taurus Don't be surprised if familiar names start appearing on your phone again. Mercury retrograde often reconnects people who still have something left to say. That doesn't always mean a relationship will restart. Sometimes, it simply offers closure. At work, this is an excellent time to improve presentations, update your resume, rethink your marketing strategy, or polish a proposal that deserves another chance. If you're traveling, leave a little earlier than usual. Good preparation can help you avoid unnecessary stress.

Gemini Since Mercury rules your sign, you're likely to feel this retrograde more strongly than most. It's not your intelligence that changes, but your pace. Over the next few weeks, handle money carefully. Avoid making purchases simply because they seem like great deals. Instead, review your budget, business expenses, and investment plans. A financial opportunity that seems delayed may become much clearer after July 23. Sometimes, waiting is the smartest decision.

Cancer With both Mercury and Jupiter influencing your sign during much of this period, you may find yourself asking bigger questions about your life. You could begin rethinking your goals, relationships, or even the image you've built over the past few years. Don't mistake self-reflection for uncertainty. Personal growth often begins when you're willing to question what no longer feels right. If you're considering a major change, give yourself time before sharing your plans with others.

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Leo Not every success comes from speaking the loudest. Sometimes, choosing the right moment to stay quiet is just as powerful. Mercury retrograde may bring unresolved emotions to the surface, especially those you've been too busy to acknowledge. An old memory, friendship, or regret may return to your thoughts. Instead of pushing those feelings aside, take time to understand why they have resurfaced. The answers may not change the past, but they can shape your future choices.

Virgo You naturally notice details that others miss, but Mercury retrograde may cause you to overthink situations that need time to unfold. Friendships and professional relationships could shift in subtle ways. Someone you once relied on may become distant, while another person unexpectedly offers support. Pay attention to people's actions rather than their promises. This isn't the best time to expand your network, but it is a valuable opportunity to recognize who truly belongs in your circle.

Libra Career plans may not move as quickly as you'd like during this retrograde. Interviews could be postponed, projects revised, and decisions delayed. Instead of seeing these as setbacks, use the extra time to strengthen your work. A proposal that's carefully improved now may perform better than one submitted too quickly. If workplace politics become more noticeable, avoid taking sides right away. The full picture often becomes clear only after some time has passed.

Scorpio This retrograde isn't stopping your journey. It's encouraging you to make sure you're heading in the right direction. If you're pursuing higher education, dealing with legal matters, or planning opportunities overseas, review every document carefully before submitting it. On a personal level, you may feel drawn back to a book, spiritual practice, or teaching that once inspired you. The lesson hasn't changed, but you have.

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Sagittarius Shared finances may require extra attention during Mercury retrograde. Whether you're dealing with taxes, loans, inheritances, or business partnerships, avoid making assumptions. Ask questions before signing any documents. Emotionally, you'll also discover that trust grows through consistency rather than dramatic gestures. An honest conversation now could prevent a much bigger misunderstanding later.

Capricorn Your relationships may begin reflecting feelings that have remained unspoken for quite some time. A partner or colleague may not be changing. They may simply be expressing emotions they've kept to themselves. Listen carefully before defending your point of view. This retrograde rewards clear communication over assumptions. If a business agreement needs to be revised, don't see it as a failure. Strong partnerships are often built through open and honest conversations.

Aquarius Your schedule may suddenly feel more demanding, even if nothing major happens. Small delays, overlooked emails, or repeated corrections can make everyday tasks feel unusually tiring. Instead of trying to take on more, simplify wherever you can. Organize your workspace, tidy your digital files, and finish pending tasks before starting new ones. During this retrograde, discipline will serve you better than speed.

Pisces Life sometimes asks you to reconnect with something that once brought you joy. An unfinished creative project, an old hobby, or even a forgotten friendship may quietly return to your life. If you're in a relationship, don't expect your partner to know what you're thinking. Express yourself with warmth and honesty. During this retrograde, small acts of kindness will mean far more than grand gestures.

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Disclaimer: These astrological insights are based on traditional beliefs and are meant for general guidance and entertainment purposes. Individual experiences may vary, and they should not replace professional advice for financial, legal, medical, or personal decisions.