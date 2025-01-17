2 zodiac signs will be affected by lunar nodes on January 17, 2025

On January 17, 2025, two zodiac signs will likely experience a big cosmic shift toward luck and abundance. The day brings a fresh start full of new opportunities, marking the beginning of a fortunate and promising time for them. After 18 intense months of the North Node in Aries and the South Node in Libra, the stars have wrapped up their cycle of challenges and life-changing lessons.(Pixabay)

After 18 intense months of the North Node in Aries and the South Node in Libra, the stars have wrapped up their cycle of challenges and life-changing lessons. Now, these cardinal signs can breathe a sigh of relief as they step into a new phase filled with growth and abundance.

Your bold and action-driven nature has been on full display over the past 18 months as the North Node in your sign pushed you to reclaim your independence and assert your willpower like never before. It may have felt like an uphill battle (we see you, Ram!), but the transition of the North Node from Aries into Pisces is here to bring you well-deserved relief and rewards.

This cosmic shift will feel like a huge weight has been lifted off your shoulders. You might take a moment to reflect on everything you’ve accomplished both the material successes and the personal growth. All those challenges have helped build your strength, and now the universe is ready to reward your hard work in ways that feel truly meaningful. The opportunities that come your way will feel more in line with what you truly want, and you’ll likely notice a new sense of confidence as you start going after them.

Over the past 18 months, you've been on a journey of letting go and finding balance, all thanks to the South Node’s influence in your sign. During this time, you’ve worked hard to release self-doubt, move on from relationships that no longer align with your values, and rebalance your priorities. Most importantly, you’ve faced parts of yourself that needed healing.

It hasn’t been a call walk, but with the Nodes now shifting into Virgo and Pisces, January 17, 2025, marks the beginning of a new chapter. The universe is ready to reward your efforts and fill your days with harmony and contentment.

The lessons from the South Node in your sign have finally fallen into place, and now you’re stepping into this new phase with grace and confidence. You’ll feel a renewed sense of balance, like the scales inside you have finally found perfect equilibrium. This shift brings clarity and opens doors to exciting new opportunities, relationships, and experiences that reflect the best version of you.

Now is a wonderful time to focus on your relationships, strengthening the connections with those you truly want to see grow. The karmic lessons of the South Node have shown you what really matters, and you’re now ready to build a life that reflects your deepest values. Take this time to honour how far you’ve come and embrace the freedom that comes with closure. The things you’ve let go of—relationships, habits, and expectations—have made space for abundance and joy to flow into your life.