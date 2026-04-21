4 zodiac signs are likely to attract luck and abundance with tomorrow's cosmic shift, predicts a tarot reader

As April moves toward its final stretch, the cosmic energy is slowly shifting toward closure, reflection and new beginnings. According toTime and Date, you may see the Lyrid meteor tomorrow on April 22, 2026. According to astrological beliefs, the universe may bring moments of insight, completion, and fresh opportunities tomorrow.

Read about the lucky zodiac signs for tomorrow on April 22, 2026.(Pixabay)

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Tarot reader Kishori Sud, founder of EnigmaTarotTribe, explains that this period encourages people to reflect on progress made during the month while preparing for the next cycle. According to her, a few zodiac signs may particularly feel a wave of luck, emotional fulfilment and abundance before April ends.

Also Read April 2026 Horoscope: 7 zodiac signs may attract luck and success by the weekend, says tarot readere

Which are the luckiest zodiac signs tomorrow?

Aries may experience a strong sense of completion. Something important could come full circle, allowing them to step into a new phase with clarity and confidence.

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{{^usCountry}} This is a moment of closure and expansion. You may finally see the results of something you have been working toward. The key is to acknowledge how far you have come and move forward without carrying old doubts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is a moment of closure and expansion. You may finally see the results of something you have been working toward. The key is to acknowledge how far you have come and move forward without carrying old doubts. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Leo may receive subtle signals about a new path. It may not look very big at first, but the universe is planting a seed. Staying open and curious will help Leo turn small beginnings into long-term success. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Leo may receive subtle signals about a new path. It may not look very big at first, but the universe is planting a seed. Staying open and curious will help Leo turn small beginnings into long-term success. {{/usCountry}}

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Patience and willingness to learn may help Leos make the most of this period.

Scorpios are likely to feel emotionally fulfilled right now. Instead of chasing the next goal immediately, it is important to pause and appreciate what is already present. Gratitude often attracts even more positive experiences, says Kishori.

This calm confidence could help Scorpio attract further abundance.

You may feel drawn toward stability, long-term planning and security. This period may encourage them to think about the future and build stronger foundations.

Pisces energy is shifting toward stability and meaningful security. Decisions made now may shape the future in a positive way. Instead of focusing on short-term rewards, Pisces should prioritise what creates lasting fulfilment. This mindset could help Pisces create long-term prosperity.

A cosmic guidance for tomorrow

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According to Sud, the final days of April are less about rushing forward and more about recognising growth and preparing for the next chapter.

As the April 22 celestial event lights up the sky, many may find themselves reflecting on their journey so far, and for some zodiac signs, that reflection may open the door to unexpected luck before the month ends.

Disclaimer: This article is based on inputs taken from astrological experts. Hindustan Times does not guarantee the accuracy or cosmic impacts mentioned in the article.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

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