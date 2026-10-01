Starting over can mean different things. You may be beginning a new job, entering a relationship, changing direction in your personal life, or simply seeing yourself and your future differently. In Tarot, certain cards are traditionally associated with fresh starts, new opportunities, transformation, and the closing of one chapter before another begins.

7 tarot cards that may represent new beginnings and major life changes (Pinterest)

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According to Gurudev Vikrant Jain, Chairman and Founder of the Indian Institute of Vedic Science (IIVS), Tarot can be understood through its symbols and traditional meanings. Some cards are often linked with the energy of starting again and moving into a new phase of life.

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Here are seven Tarot cards that may represent new beginnings and major life changes.

1. The Fool: A fresh start

The Fool is one of the Tarot cards most closely associated with new beginnings. It represents stepping into unfamiliar territory with an open mind and a willingness to see where the journey leads. If you pull this card, it may reflect a new job, relationship, journey, project, or another important step into the unknown. It can encourage you to stay open to possibilities and dare to take the first step.

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The Ace of Wands is associated with fresh energy, inspiration, passion, and action. It can appear when you feel a sudden spark of excitement about an idea or possibility. You may be thinking about starting a creative project, pursuing a new goal, or finally acting on something that has been on your mind. The card encourages you to recognize that spark and give it room to grow.

Key message: Follow the spark and take action.

3. Ace of Cups: A new emotional chapter

The Ace of Cups is closely connected with emotions, relationships, and matters of the heart. It can represent a fresh emotional beginning and a renewed sense of openness. For you, this could relate to the beginning of a new relationship. It may also reflect healing, self-love, emotional renewal, or a greater sense of peace. The meaning can depend on the question and the other cards in the reading.

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Key message: Open your heart to something new.

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4. Ace of Pentacles: A new opportunity

The Ace of Pentacles is often associated with opportunities in work, finances, and practical matters. It can point to something new that has the potential to develop over time. You may pull this card around the start of a new job, business idea, project, or financial opportunity. It can suggest that you have something practical to build on, provided you give it the time and attention it needs.

Key message: A new opportunity is ready to grow.

5. Ace of Swords: A new way of thinking

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The Ace of Swords represents clarity, fresh ideas, and a new perspective. It may appear when you begin to see a situation differently or finally understand something that had been confusing. The card can also be connected with an important decision, a new plan, or the mental clarity needed to move forward. Sometimes, a new beginning starts with a change in the way you think.

Key message: Get clear and move forward.

6. Death: The end before the new

The Death card can seem unsettling at first, but its traditional Tarot symbolism is often connected with transformation and change rather than a literal death. The card can represent the end of an old phase and the need to leave something behind before you can move forward. A habit, situation, relationship, or way of thinking may need to come to an end to create space for something new.

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Key message: Let go of the old and make space for the new.

7. Judgement: A new chapter

Judgement is associated with awakening, reflection, and making a fresh choice. It can appear when you are ready to learn from the past and take a different direction. You may feel that it is time to close an old chapter and make a meaningful change. The card can also encourage you to look honestly at past experiences before deciding what comes next.

Key message: Learn from the past and begin again.

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Disclaimer: Tarot is a belief-based practice, and its interpretations are not scientifically proven. This article is for informational and entertainment purposes and should not be treated as a substitute for professional advice.