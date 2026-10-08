An astrologer says Venus retrograde in Scorpio may push you to rethink love, self-worth and boundaries

Venus retrograde can turn your attention toward relationships, self-worth and the things you value. In 2026, Venus began its retrograde journey in Scorpio on October 3 and will turn direct on November 14. Astrologers often view this period as a time to review emotional patterns and personal values.

A representative image of the planet Venus. (Pexels)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

US-based astrologer Galit Rahman recently shared a reflection on Instagram that asks you to look at a less obvious question: Where in your life are you putting yourself last?

Her post connects Venus retrograde in Scorpio with love, trust, control and the ways you may sacrifice your own needs to feel wanted, needed or safe.

Also Read Venus Retrograde in Scorpio 2026: Is your relationship built on love or fear? An astrologer explains

Are you always the one who gives more?

The astrologer asks you to look at the areas where you may overgive. You might put another person's needs before your own in a relationship. You might accept less than you deserve at work or keep pushing yourself even when you feel exhausted.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} She suggests that these patterns may connect to a deeper belief about worth. You may start to feel that you need to give more, work harder or please others to earn love and approval. What does Venus retrograde ask you to review? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She suggests that these patterns may connect to a deeper belief about worth. You may start to feel that you need to give more, work harder or please others to earn love and approval. What does Venus retrograde ask you to review? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Astrologers traditionally associate Venus with love, relationships, pleasure, money and personal values. During a retrograde, astrologers often interpret these themes as areas for reflection rather than quick decisions.

Also Read When is the next retrograde in 2026? Retrogrades arrive as the internet looks back

The astrologer asks you to examine what you sacrifice to feel secure in your relationships and whether fear influences the choices you make.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Rate these different aspects of life

Rahman suggests a simple self-check. Rate these areas from 1 to 10:

Health

Love and relationships

Work and purpose

Money

Personal growth

Joy

Look at your lowest score without judging yourself. The number does not define your life, but it can help you notice where you need more attention.

What are you afraid of losing?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Rahman encourages you to ask yourself one difficult question: What am I afraid I would lose if I honoured my needs?

You might fear losing someone's approval, a relationship, a sense of belonging or even an identity built around always helping others. That question can help you notice whether you make choices from genuine careor from fear.

Can self-worth change the way you love?

Galit Rahman connects self-love with everyday choices. You show self-respect when you set boundaries, ask for support and protect time for your own needs.

You can use this Venus retrograde period as a chance to pause before you automatically say yes. Ask what you need, what you value and what you keep giving away to feel accepted.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}