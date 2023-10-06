Angel Calendar: Weekly Oracle Guidance from October 6-12 Oct for your zodiac sign

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

An excellent opportunity to expand your horizons through studying abroad may be on the horizon. This experience could be a transformative journey to enhance your knowledge and skills. For those who have already pursued multiple courses and degrees, it's your time to shine, and your expertise is set to take centre stage. However, it's crucial to remain focused on your personal growth and not be sidetracked by distractions. The advice here is to maintain your path with unwavering determination. Interestingly, a unique and somewhat unconventional suggestion is to engage in acts of kindness like feeding crows and ants, as this might play a role in fulfilling your wishes.

Lucky colour: Aquamarine, light blue

TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

You possess a formidable strength that can sometimes intimidate those around you. The advice is clear: don't change who you are. Instead, let others rise to meet your level. Your true power lies in your kind-heartedness and capacity for forgiveness. This quality will serve as your guiding light, both in your personal relationships and professional endeavours. Your communication skills are about to play a crucial role in your journey, propelling you to greater heights in society and at work. Be cautious of individuals who might seek to exploit your goodwill for their personal gain. Stay vigilant and true to yourself.

Lucky colour: Lilac and white

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Embrace the passion that resides within you, for you are now equipped to confront any challenge that comes your way. The path ahead promises excitement and a wealth of adventures waiting to be explored. Patience is your guiding mantra, so take your time to assess your progress periodically and plan for future endeavours. A period of profound personal and professional growth is manifesting, offering you the chance to flourish like never before.

Lucky colour: Sunrise yellow and orange

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Diplomacy will be your key to success in the upcoming period. Maintain your calm demeanour and let your smile shine through. Your hard work will not go unnoticed, particularly by a senior figure, likely male, who will recognize your contributions and promote you. This marks the end of challenging times, so prepare to rise and shine. In a more spiritual vein, consider visiting a place of worship and offering food to the less fortunate, as acts of kindness may further elevate your journey.

Lucky colour: Purple

LEO (July 23 - August 22)

If you've been embroiled in legal battles or disputes, you can expect favourable news as the ruling is likely to swing in your favour. However, it's imperative to remain vigilant against the influence of deceitful individuals who may attempt to manipulate you for their own financial gain and personal interests. Your communication skills are a gift from the universe, and it's time to fully embrace and utilize this talent. Through effective communication, you have the potential to achieve remarkable feats.

Shades of blue

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

There is a more effective way of handling every situation, and it's essential to take moments for reflection and insight. Dare to be different while keeping your head held high and your feet firmly grounded. Your communication skills are a valuable asset; use them judiciously and confidently. Before placing your trust in others, believe in yourself wholeheartedly. Now is the time to take a leap of faith and engage in activities that bring you joy and fulfilment.

Lucky colour: Shades of green

LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)

In your quest to find relief from the stresses of life, meditation can be your greatest ally. A healthy mind is an invaluable asset, while a weary soul can be a burden. Your unique ability to manage multiple tasks simultaneously is a remarkable talent that you should fully embrace. Follow your creative passions, for they are the gateway to material fulfilment, which is set to manifest in magical and unexpected ways. As a gesture of gratitude, consider allocating a portion of your abundance to charitable causes.

Lucky colour: Steel grey, orange, and yellow

SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)

Maintaining your determination, focus, and forward momentum is essential during this phase of your life. Be prepared for various possibilities, as the universe may test your resolve before bestowing its blessings upon you. Maintain a sense of calm and consider incorporating regular chanting into your routine. This could be a time to let go of attachments that no longer serve your best interests and adopt a more uplifting and positive approach to life.

Lucky colours: Black, grey, and dark blue

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)

You are now well-equipped to face any challenges that come your way, thanks to your open mind and exceptional communication skills. Embrace your passions and pursue what you love, as a period of significant personal and professional growth is on the horizon. Collaborating with others in a cooperative manner will prove to be highly beneficial, so keep an open heart and mind. Many people may find themselves indulging in luxury, a well-deserved reward for their hard work and dedication.

Lucky colour: Shades of pink

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)

Through discipline, objectivity, and unwavering integrity, you will have the ability to overcome any challenges that may arise. A cherished dream of yours is poised to become a reality, so don't be afraid to reach for the stars, as the universe is favourably aligned with your aspirations. A financially secure and comfortable retirement life, complete with all the benefits and comforts you desire, is within reach, provided you remain grounded and continue your generous acts of charity.

Lucky colours: Silver

AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)

When it comes to matters of the heart, it's essential to make choices that stem from a place of love and genuine affection for your spouse or partner. The power of love transcends all barriers and obstacles. Maintain your integrity while fostering open communication with the people you hold dear. Trust that something better is awaiting you on the horizon, and always follow your inner compass. Consider visiting a place of worship and extending your hand to feed the less fortunate, as these acts of kindness can bring further blessings into your life.

Lucky colour: Emerald green

PISCES (February 19 - March 20)

While working alone can be a viable option at times, it's advisable to review the details carefully before making significant professional decisions. Remember that there may be better courses of action available to you. Prioritize self-care and nurturing those you love within the resources at your disposal. Your practical and wise advice could make a significant impact and even save someone's life. Avoid overanalyzing problems and focus on finding balance.

Lucky colour: Red

