Anne Hathaway's pregnancy news has astrology fans looking up her birth chart. What does her zodiac sign mean?

Anne Hathaway has been making headlines recently, and that has led many fans to ask a different question: What is her zodiac sign?

The announcement comes after the actor was recently photographed during a vacation with what appeared to be a visible baby bump.(Instagram/ @annehathaway)

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The award-winning actor was born on November 12, which makes her a Scorpio. In astrology, Scorpio is one of the most talked-about signs because it is often linked with passion, determination, and emotional strength.

While a zodiac sign cannot tell the full story of a person's personality, astrologers believe each sign carries certain qualities and themes. That is one reason many people enjoy looking up the signs of their favorite celebrities.

What is the Scorpio sign known for?

Scorpio is a water sign, along with Cancer and Pisces. Water signs are often associated with emotions, intuition, and strong feelings.

Also Read The big 3 of astrology: sun sign, moon sign and rising sign

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{{^usCountry}} Astrologers say Scorpio energy is deep and focused. People connected with this sign are often described as determined. When they set their minds on something, they usually do not give up easily. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Astrologers say Scorpio energy is deep and focused. People connected with this sign are often described as determined. When they set their minds on something, they usually do not give up easily. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Scorpio is also known for valuing honesty and loyalty. Trust is often seen as important to people born under this sign. Why do people call Scorpio a mysterious sign? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Scorpio is also known for valuing honesty and loyalty. Trust is often seen as important to people born under this sign. Why do people call Scorpio a mysterious sign? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Scorpios have a reputation for being private. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Scorpios have a reputation for being private. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Unlike some zodiac signs that openly share their thoughts and feelings, Scorpios are often said to keep certain things to themselves. They may take time before opening up to others and usually prefer meaningful conversations over small talk. Why are people interested in celebrity zodiac signs? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Unlike some zodiac signs that openly share their thoughts and feelings, Scorpios are often said to keep certain things to themselves. They may take time before opening up to others and usually prefer meaningful conversations over small talk. Why are people interested in celebrity zodiac signs? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Celebrity astrology has become a popular topic online. Fans often search for zodiac signs, birth charts, and compatibility to learn more about public figures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Celebrity astrology has become a popular topic online. Fans often search for zodiac signs, birth charts, and compatibility to learn more about public figures. {{/usCountry}}

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For many people, it is simply a fun way to explore astrology and understand the traits traditionally linked with different signs.

As Anne Hathaway continues to attract attention, interest in her Scorpio sign is giving astrology fans another reason to talk about one of the zodiac's most fascinating signs.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Reader's discretion is advised.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

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