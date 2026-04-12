If you were born on April 12, your tarot cards reveal a year of balance, recognition, emotional release, and learning to prioritise your energy wisely. This is a year where you grow by understanding what to hold on to and what to walk away from.

Overall Energy

April 12 Birthday Horoscope: Here's what the tarot cards have in store for you this year

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The combination of the Six of Pentacles and Temperance shows that this year revolves around balance, especially in giving and receiving. You may become more aware of where your energy, time, and effort are being invested. Situations will push you to create harmony rather than operate in extremes.

The Six of Wands adds a layer of recognition and success. Your efforts will not go unnoticed. You may receive appreciation, validation, or visible progress in an area you have been working on consistently.

However, this year is not just about achievement, it is about balanced success, not burnout.

Love & Relationships

Love this year asks you to reassess emotional balance. You may realise where you have been overgiving or holding on longer than necessary. The energy encourages mutual effort and emotional fairness.

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{{^usCountry}} The Eight of Cups indicates walking away from what no longer fulfils you emotionally. This could be a relationship, a pattern, or even expectations you’ve been carrying. It’s less about loss and more about choosing peace over attachment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Eight of Cups indicates walking away from what no longer fulfils you emotionally. This could be a relationship, a pattern, or even expectations you’ve been carrying. It’s less about loss and more about choosing peace over attachment. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} You are being guided to choose relationships that feel supportive, not draining. Emotional maturity will play a major role in your love life. Career & Finances {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You are being guided to choose relationships that feel supportive, not draining. Emotional maturity will play a major role in your love life. Career & Finances {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Six of Wands brings strong potential for recognition, appreciation, and visible progress in your career. This is a year where your efforts are acknowledged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Six of Wands brings strong potential for recognition, appreciation, and visible progress in your career. This is a year where your efforts are acknowledged. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, the Ten of Wands shows that you may also feel burdened by responsibilities. You could take on too much, either out of habit or expectation. Financially, stability is present, but it should not come at the cost of exhaustion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the Ten of Wands shows that you may also feel burdened by responsibilities. You could take on too much, either out of habit or expectation. Financially, stability is present, but it should not come at the cost of exhaustion. {{/usCountry}}

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This year teaches you to work smart, delegate when needed, and avoid carrying unnecessary pressure.

Challenges & Karmic Lessons

Your main lesson this year revolves around letting go of excess weight—emotionally and practically. The Eight of Cups and Ten of Wands together show that you may continue holding on to things even when they feel heavy. This could be responsibilities, emotional attachments, or even outdated expectations. The karmic lesson is simple but powerful: Not everything is yours to carry.

Advice

Choose balance over extremes. You don’t need to prove your worth by overgiving, overworking, or overextending yourself. Success will come—but it should not cost your peace. Let go of what feels heavy. What you release will create space for something more aligned and fulfilling.

Crystal Guidance

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This is a year of balance, recognition, and emotional clarity. You are being guided to stay centred while navigating both success and release. Amazonite is your crystal for the year. It supports emotional balance, improves communication, and helps you let go of unnecessary burdens.

Birthday Ritual (Balance & Energy Reset)

Take a bowl of warm water and add a pinch of rock salt and a few mint leaves. Dip your fingers into the water and gently touch your forehead and heart. Close your eyes and think of one thing you are ready to release and one thing you want to invite into your life. Say: “I release what drains me. I welcome balance and ease.” After this, rinse your hands with clean water and discard the bowl water. This symbolises clearing imbalance and stepping into a lighter, more aligned phase.

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Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe)

Email: enigmatarottribe@gmail.com

Website: www.enigmatarottribe.com

DM for session @ 9654465163

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kishori Sud ...Read More Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India. She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space. Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations. Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path. You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.com Read Less

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