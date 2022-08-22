Aquarius Daily Horoscope for August 22, 2022: Do not make hasty decisions

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19) For Aquarians, the day shows potential on the professional front. Those in the government sector may receive a hefty raise. Your financial position is likely to improve as a result. You may receive profits from several sources. However, your family life is likely to be tense. Making sincere efforts to bring back harmony in relationships may be beneficial. On the health front, you need to seek medical advice to get rid of your joint pains. Physiotherapy may work wonders. Your love life may be disrupted at the moment. You may have to place your trust in your partner to fortify your ties. A weekend trip with your significant might give you a chance to reconcile and also enjoy the beauties of nature. Do not make hasty decisions in matters of property. Students may get a call from a foreign university they applied to, for further studies.

Aquarius Finance Today On the financial front, careful investment after thorough market research may bring good returns for Aquarians. Overseas travel for business may not bring the kind of desired profit. A home venture may take longer to pick up pace.

Aquarius Family Today Aquarians are likely to spend quality time with family members. Not doing so could create rifts in the relationships. You may have to contribute to creating a peaceful atmosphere by engaging in household activities with your loved ones.

Aquarius Career Today On the professional front, ambitious nature of Aquarians may help to clinch a lucrative job offer in a reputed company. Thorough research and knowledge of the work culture are likely to help you gel well with your new colleagues.

Aquarius Health Today Aquarians, you may be in a good physical state and you may not have to worry about your health or suffer from ailments. However, you might feel fatigued due to overwork, for which rest may be beneficial.

Aquarius Love Life Today Aquarians, your love life may take a backseat as your beloved’s unpredictable nature might get in the way of romance. Make efforts to spend time with your partner and strengthen your ties to bring lost love back in life.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

