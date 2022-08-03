Aquarius Daily Horoscope for August 3, 2022: Auspicious occasion foreseen

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19) Aquarius natives may enjoy their love life. A weekend getaway together may strengthen your ties and help you take pleasure in each other’s company. Your family life may be satisfying. A marriage function at home is likely to keep everyone in an upbeat mood. Your financial condition may remain strong. You are likely to invest surplus capital in gold bonds. On the flip side, letting laziness creep into your professional life may not be a good sign. It may hamper your chances of a well-deserved promotion. You are likely to feel under the weather as respiratory allergies may bother you. A warm bath or deep sleep may be refreshing. Those looking to explore the world may finally get the chance to do so. Make the most of your trip. Selling off an old property may be lucrative. Students are likely to underperform.

Aquarius Finance Today Aquarians, your risk-taking nature can enable you to get financial returns from a property deal. You may take advantage of lucrative investment offers coming your way, which are likely to secure your financial position soon.

Aquarius Family Today A sense of belongingness may prevail amongst family members and your interpersonal relationships are set to improve. Children may be the source of joy. An auspicious occasion is likely to be celebrated at home.

Aquarius Career Today Aquarius natives need to stay away from negative competition at work as it could ruin their productivity and alter skills. Your fresh ideas are likely to be shot down by seniors, who might prefer your rivals over you.

Aquarius Health Today For Aquarius natives, increased stress levels are likely to bring you diseases related to it. Keep monitoring your health to avoid getting into serious problems. Positive lifestyle changes may bring your health back on track.

Aquarius Love Life Today At a social gathering, Aquarians are likely to meet someone interesting, which may be the start of a new relationship. Take it slow and enjoy quality time with your partner. A quiet candle-light dinner is on the cards for you both.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Orange

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

