Aquarius Daily Horoscope for Dec 21: Avoid making risky investments

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Allow time to recharge and nourish your mind with mind food and self-development to ensure that you stay in alignment and inspiration. If you are expecting results that do not align with your thoughts then you have to change, you cannot level up if you are always taking yourself down. The only thing to break free from this is to stop letting your guilt power over you. Forgive yourself for all the things you have not done or for all the things you have done, outgrow it, aquarius. You can’t control what happened in the past but surely can may up for it in the present and future. An excellent time to travel and find the real you.

Aquarius Finance Today

The good fortune supported by stars seems to be on your side but about the financial sphere it may be shaky: avoid making risky investments or hazardous choices. Looking out for opportunities and surfing a little may help you make a more smart move.

Aquarius Family Today

Congratulations, Aquarius. Your family is all set to plan a beautiful surprise for you. It’s your day to be happy and overjoyed but don’t forget to press their effort. It’s a perfect day to spend some quality family time and share your most deep thoughts that otherwise you hesitate to share.

Aquarius Career Today

Don’t judge a book by its cover, as you would only be disappointed and deceived, But rather try to look deeply. Present your opinion in a respectful manner, listen to the ideas of others also. As sometimes it may give you wonderful inspiration. Avoid arguing and solve the matters calmly on the work front.

Aquarius Health Today

Things are going good on the health front for you, aquarius. Leaving some bad habits behind and accepting the healthy routine is truly helping you gain health. Eating right and maintaining the healthy lifestyle is also making your dresses look loss. All praises for your efforts.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Focusing much on work is what you need to do right now. If looking for a deep connection with someone, sorry buts it’s not on the charts right now. Wait for the flowers to bloom and spread the magical fragrance of love around and that’s when heavens may get busy finding a match for you.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

