Aquarius Daily Horoscope for December 31: Start counting your good days

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

The cardinal symbol represents the things that are right up your alley—you’ll learn to tune into yourself, trusting what’s right or wrong, and you’ll allow good things to enter into your life. Your heart may be filled with empathy towards everything: wounded birds, or people who seem to be perpetually on the mend. But remember sometimes it’s not troubling who find the person but the person approaching the troubles themselves. Try to focus more on yourself instead of getting lost in someone else’s mess.

Aquarius Finance Today

Things may go on in a balance with no heavy changes in the financial conditions. You need to think twice before handling money related matters. Over evaluating and miscalculating, can lead to making mistakes.

Aquarius Family Today

Your heart’s desire to live in harmony and unity with each other will suffer a setback today. There may be conflicts, arguments and misunderstandings between siblings. Try not to impose your decisions upon others as it may be bothersome to them. Show understanding and love, maybe the matters will solve out for the better.

Aquarius Career Today

The key to going with the flow, moving your mind and making no major decisions without careful thought is what has earned you this position. Your determination has earned your desire to be successful in your dream job. Focus on the next target with good planning.

Aquarius Health Today

Eat more nuts and you may gain enough energy to keep you going the whole day without fatigue. You may feel attracted to eating cold things due to the moon’s influence but keep control or you may suffer from a bad cold.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Be ready for the hard conversations with your partner. Make time to chat with them and engage in conversation. Spending time on the relationships that matter is the best plan of action, no matter how busy you are otherwise.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026