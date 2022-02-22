Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aquarius Daily Horoscope for February 22: Good news for single Aquarians

Dear Aquarius, start something new that may prove beneficial in the near future. This is a good day on the health front. Your new relationship may start taking off and you may get a chance to know your partner better.
Elders in family can handle the situation, so talk to them or take their advice to take things back to the normal track.
Published on Feb 22, 2022 12:17 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

This is a good day and you just need to be cautious on the family front. Some conflicts may turn out ugly and disturb the peaceful aura at home. You should take some initiatives to make things normal on the domestic front. Elders in family can handle the situation, so talk to them or take their advice to take things back to the normal track.

You may perform well on the professional front and think about changing your career path to achieve something big in your life. This is not just about money, but it is about fame and meaningful or noble profession. If you want to achieve something big, then put efforts accordingly.

What else is there to know about the day? Read ahead

Aquarius Finance Today

This is a moderate day on the financial front. You may think about working with someone in partnership. Some good property or investment deals are predicted. It is the right time to think about saving.

Aquarius Family Today

This is not a favorable day on the family front. You may find it hard to deal with the attitude and stubborn nature of your partner or kids. Someone in family may fall sick and need medical care.

Aquarius Career Today

This is an excellent day on the professional front. You may start something new that may prove beneficial in the near future. Some may have to move to the new city for job or business purpose.

Aquarius Health Today

This is a good day on the health front and you may achieve all your fitness goals soon. Someone in your family may recover from a prolonged health issue and it may bring peace of mind to you.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Things may turn out favorable soon on the love front. Your new relationship may start taking off and you may get chance to know your partner better.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Purple

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

