Aquarius Daily Horoscope for Jan 11: Expenses to rise

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Today, you may come across some bright prospects, which are likely to help you further your career. Convert your ideas into workable solutions that may come in handy when the need arises. You are likely to move ahead on the path to success with renewed enthusiasm and vigour. Do not let setbacks slow you down. Continue with your speed and motivation. Your energy levels may be at an all-time high. Make the most of it. Although your pace may be measured, this may not stop you on your journey towards reaching your goals. Take time out to introspect. Students that have appeared for competitive exams are likely to come out with flying colours. Long pending issues related to property are likely to be sorted out amongst family and relatives amicably.

Aquarius Finance Today

On the economic front, you may see some fluctuations. Expenses are likely to be on the rise. You may need an additional source of income to balance it. You may receive small profits from a new business venture.

Aquarius Family Today

On the domestic front, peace and accord may prevail among family members. Paying attention towards homely duties is likely to make everyone happy. Spending time in the company of children may help you relieve stress.

Aquarius Career Today

On the professional front, you are likely to make good progress. You may receive social recognition for your good work. Chances of getting a promotion are very high today. Your subordinates may help you finish pending tasks.

Aquarius Health Today

On the health front, you may have to be watchful of your wellbeing as chronic ailments are likely to reappear. This may cause you trouble and discomfort. Seeking immediate medical care may bring relief.

Aquarius Love Life Today

On the romantic front, some of you may not be very lucky. Singles may find a match. Following a moral code of conduct is likely to keep the bond everlasting. Do not make hasty decisions regarding marriage. Think things through.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026