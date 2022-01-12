Aquarius Daily Horoscope for January 12: We foresee financial losses

Aquarius (Jan 19 - Feb 18)

Aquarius, you are a star. You are connected with the universe. You follow the rhythm of life that's why music is fuel to your soul fulfillment. Connect yourself with the people of similar interests and have the most meaningful conversation for which you crave sometimes. You aren't anti-social. You are just selectively social, let them know this fact about you.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aquarius Finance today

Today, 'no to making an investment' mantra shall be carried out on all belongings, such as assets, stocks and jewelry. You may incur a few losses these days so try to avoid getting your money on these subjects. You can expect a few good news in enterprise at the end of the day.

Aquarius Family today

Most of you are planning to confess something to your parents in front of the entire family. You must be expecting them to be supportive but the whole situation may backfire on you. Mind your words and actions today. How about re-evaluating how you want to proceed things with?

Aquarius Career today

Most of you may be having an office party today or an after party with your colleagues. You will enjoy a lot and bond with your workmates. The entire day you will have less work pressures and it's a good day to know who’s in your favor at the workplace. Your instincts will not lie to you today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aquarius Health today

Some of you may feel so relaxed and peaceful as you have completed all your tasks early in the day. But it's important to not become lazy in the evening. Do not skip gym, go for a walk and have your diet properly.

Aquarius Love life today

Your partner is planning a candlelight dinner tonight with you. Make sure to not reach late. As your partner is being expressive, be sweet to him/her. Singles can expect a proposal today, do not deny if you like her/him genuinely.

Lucky number: 17

Lucky colour: Light Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: <i>support@askmanisha.com</i>, <i>psharma@premastrologer.com</i>Url: <i>www.askmanisha.com</i>, <i>www.premastrologer.com</i>Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}