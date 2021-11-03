Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aquarius Daily Horoscope for Nov 03: Take care of your health!
horoscope

Aquarius Daily Horoscope for Nov 03: Take care of your health!

Dear Aquarius, try to enjoy the day to the fullest. Just take care of your health as you have a lot on your plate. Stars are in your favor on the financial front today.
You need to keep your eccentricities aside to succeed in life.
Published on Nov 03, 2021 12:40 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19) 

You are known for your intellect and a winning attitude. Make them your best assets, as they may help you climb the ladder to success. Your innovative thinking and fresh ideas bring you professional and personal success. Your systematic way of handling things and situations is likely to give you an edge over your rivals. Your wit and logic may bring you in close contact with people in power, who are likely to help you reach your goals. You love gathering knowledge and sharpening your skills in your free time. These are likely to come in handy when the need arises. You are a private person and do not like people in your personal space. You need to keep your eccentricities aside to succeed in life. 

Aquarius Finance Today 

Your financial position is very strong today. Profits will flow in from a side business. With the extra capital in hand, you may plan to start a new lucrative venture with a friend. Stocks are likely to bring gains. 

Aquarius Family Today 

You are likely to experience domestic peace and tranquility in the company of children. Simply observing their daily activities may lift your spirits. Parents are likely to support you in your decision to move out of the city. 

Aquarius Career Today 

Today, it may take you a little longer than expected to hit your professional targets. Inflow of projects is likely to increase, which may keep you on your toes. You may be required to handle work pressure calmly. 

Aquarius Health Today 

You are likely to take time off to relax and rejuvenate, which may add to your health. Sticking to a diet, which includes green vegetables, is likely to show its positive effect on your overall wellbeing. Yoga may benefit in the long run. 

Aquarius Love Life Today 

You may meet someone interesting, with whom you are likely to start an exciting relationship. You may enjoy a romantic weekend getaway with your beloved or a candle-light dinner together, which is likely to bring you two closer. 

Lucky Number:

Lucky Colour: Forest Green 

 

By: Manisha Koushik,  Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

 

 

 

