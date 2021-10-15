Aquarius Daily Horoscope for Oct 15: In love, let passions reignite!

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You are a born leader and you do not stick to norms. You will not follow the crowd today and chart your own path. You will be full of ideas, which you will put to positive use today. Your dreams are likely to come true with your perseverance and determination. You will get countless opportunities to fulfil your aspirations and prove your mettle. Some situations will arise in the latter part of the day, which is likely to test your patience. Keep your calm and do not be distracted from your aim. Trust your instincts and venture towards success. You need to keep your aggressive behavior in check.

Aquarius Finance Today

Careless handling of your finances is likely to bring you monetary losses today. Your past investments may not bring the desired gains as you had expected. You may need to look for an extra source of income to support your expenditures.

Aquarius Family Today

A celebration is likely on your domestic front today, which will keep you busy. Relatives will help make the atmosphere cheerful. However, some unpleasant instances towards the end of the day might mar the happy homely environment.

Aquarius Career Today

A new job prospect is likely to make you doubtful. Take it up only after careful consideration or you could land in trouble later. Those employed in the private sector will show good progress on their professional front.

Aquarius Health Today

Some of you might develop weather-related allergies, which only medication will be able to cure. Making suitable changes in your diet and practicing breathing exercises will help you recover sooner than you realize.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Today, you will have to infuse a new lease of life into your dull romantic relationship. Let your passion reignite and plan something exciting with your beloved to enjoy your love life.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026