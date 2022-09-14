Aquarius Daily Horoscope for Sep 14, 2022: Challenges on cards

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19) Aquarius, you may come across some potential financial deals. You may anticipate good margins and may plan to invest money in new projects. You may experience an extremely good inflow of money, which you may use to buy luxuries for your family. You may keep your paperwork better. You may increase alertness in money matters. On the family front, things may stay positive. You may have to guide your children in their studies at home. Your work may hamper a bit due to the arrival of relatives. You may need to devote extra hours to complete your work. There may be some escalations that may create some trouble for you. Subordinates may turn ignorant towards you.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aquarius Finance Today Aquarius, today you may focus on innovative ideas and new investments. You may be interested in the matters of distant land related to finance. You may pursue professional endeavors. You may need to be clear in all transactions.

Aquarius Family Today There may be unity in the family. The disputes already going on in the house may get resolved. There may be affection for each other. Trust may also increase between members of the family. You may have good relations with your siblings.

Aquarius Career Today The day may be challenging. You may face some issues at work. You may not receive any support from your seniors. You may need to get out of your dream world and face reality. You may have to stand your ground with confidence. Stay firm Aquarius and you may emerge victorious.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aquarius Health Today People may pull you into arguments, which may impact your health. It may be better if you avoid any such situation today. You may focus to meditate, walk or simply seek the company of friends and loved ones.

Aquarius Love Life Today Aquarius, you may either give or receive a gift to/from your partner today. Any past problems in love may get removed. Relationship may improve and mutual love may increase. You may find new love around you. You may plan to tie the knot.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON