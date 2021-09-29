Aquarius Daily Horoscope for Sept 29: A favourable day for students

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You will think out-of-the-box and influence people with your capabilities. This will help you get benefits in the future and others will look up to you. All tasks will be smoothly executed as you channalize your original and progressive ideas well. This is a lively and stimulating period. Taking advantage of unusual or unconventional opportunities coming your way may bring in growth and success. Don't try to be right all the time today. By accepting other people’s opinions and toning down your uncompromising attitude, you will be able to avoid arguments. If you who are thinking of buying a new property or vehicle, you will succeed in your efforts. Those of you inclined to move abroad will get a positive signal. So pack your bags!

Aquarius Finance Today

If you are associated with business, you will be highly benefited and there are chances of meeting new investors. Your financial situation will improve since chances of an increase in your income are clearly visible.

Aquarius Family Today

The day will bring peace in your family life after a prolong period of turbulence. The wise counsel of your family members proves most helpful. The day will be good for those students who are preparing for higher education as they get some positive news today.

Aquarius Career Today

It is very good time to make intelligent moves to push ahead your career prospects. Your ideas and suggestions to improve results are likely to approved, putting you in forefront at workplace.

Aquarius Health Today

Your natural composure and healthy diet help nourish your mind and body. Negative thoughts relating to future goals and desires could bother you and add to the stress, so keep your calm.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Those married can feel the heat due to personal disputes with their partner if they are not tactful today. So, watch your words. You need to tread carefully in love as any attempts to make partner jealous may backfire.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

