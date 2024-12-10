Menu Explore
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 10, 2024 predicts innovative ideas

ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 10, 2024 04:10 AM IST

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, December 10, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Do not let egos hamper the love affair.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Trust your instincts

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 10, 2024. Take up new roles at work and give the best performance.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 10, 2024. Take up new roles at work and give the best performance.

Do not let egos hamper the love affair. Ensure you meet the expectations at work and even handle finances efficiently through safe investments today.

Overcome the hassles in the love affair and consider safe options to augment the wealth today. You may have professional challenges but settle them before the day ends. Troubleshoot the issues in the love life to stay happy. Take up new roles at work and give the best performance. Your health will also be good.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Love the partner unconditionally and consider taking the relationship to the next level. Avoid major arguments over the property with the lover and also plan a vacation together. Some females will take the help of an outsider including a sibling to troubleshoot issues in the love life. Single Aquarius natives will meet someone special today while traveling or at an official function and can confidently express their feelings. Married females may conceive today.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Your professional attitude is crucial today, especially while attending client discussions. Be ready with alternatives and your ‘Plan B’ will work out today. Come up with innovative ideas that will have takers at work. If you are keen to switch the job, consider putting down the paper in the first part of the day. Job seekers may find a new job. Those who are keen to switch jobs can put down the paper today. Traders handling steel products, electronics, textiles, and furniture will see good returns.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come from different sources. Ensure you have a proper financial plan. Seniors can also consider dividing the wealth among the children. The first part of the day is auspicious to invest in stock, trade, and real estate. Your dues will be cleared and a bank loan will be approved. Those who have a medical emergency will find help from even relatives and friends. Traders will see good returns knocking on the door.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

No major health issues will disturb the day. However, senior natives will have sleeplessness and pain in joints Minor breathing-related issues will exist and you need to avoid dusty areas. Seniors need to be extremely careful while using the staircase. Some females may complain about migraine, menstrual issues, and stomach pain. You may also quit both alcohol and tobacco.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

