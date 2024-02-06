 Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, Feb 6, 2024 advises to avoid ego in love life | Astrology - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, Feb 6, 2024 advises to avoid ego in love life

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, Feb 6, 2024 advises to avoid ego in love life

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 06, 2024 12:10 AM IST

Read Aquarius daily horoscope for February 6, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. There is no place for ego in the love life today.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You see bright moments today

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, Feb 6, 2024. Some fortunate Aquarius natives will meet the ex-flame which will also reignite the love affair.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, Feb 6, 2024. Some fortunate Aquarius natives will meet the ex-flame which will also reignite the love affair.

The love life will have positive twists and professional challenges will be checked today. Handle wealth diligently and health is also good throughout the day.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Resolve issues within the relationship today. Be careful to settle the professional issues. Both wealth and health will be good.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Confirm your passion for the lover. Some fortunate Aquarius natives will meet the ex-flame which will also reignite the love affair. However, married natives must be careful to not put their marital life in trouble. Be gentle and soft in the relationship and do not get into verbal spats. There is no place for ego in the love life today. Do not let a third person call the shots in the love affair. Married females may develop friction with the members of the family of the spouse.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Be cool at the workplace and the performance will be good today. Your sincere efforts will receive accolades. Give exceptional ideas at team meetings and your seniors will recognize the potential. Do not bring ego to the workplace and take the team into confidence. If you are new to the company, there will be chances to prove your mettle. Businessmen will get funds from abroad which will help in expansion to new locations.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Have a proper financial plan today as prosperity needs to be handled efficiently. You will be able to sell off a property today. Those who are keen to own a vehicle can pick this day. Today is also good in terms of investment. As businessmen would have enough funds, especially from clients abroad, you will be safe when it comes to business.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

No major health issues will be a concern today. However, some Aquarius natives will develop sleep-related issues. Females may complain about gynecology-related problems which would need medical attention. Do walk both in the morning and evening as this can keep you healthy. Drink plenty of water as well. If you are on an adventurous trip, pay special attention. Also, ensure that a medical kit is ready in the bag.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On