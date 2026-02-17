Edit Profile
    Aquarius Horoscope Today for February 17, 2026: Be ready to take over assignments today

    Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today: An interview call will knock on the door by the second half of the day.

    Published on: Feb 17, 2026 4:10 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not miss the opportunities in life

    Be careful when settling disputes in the relationship. Office life will be chaotic but productive. Handle minor health issues. Wealth is positive today.

    Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

    Spend more time with your lover to shower affection and settle disputes. Handle official challenges today to prove your potential. Save money for a safe tomorrow. Your health demands special care today.

    Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

    Spend more time with the lover and also avoid delving into the past. Some love affairs will require more communication, while single natives will fall in love today. Marriage is also on the cards. Avoid unpleasant conversations, and married females need to keep an eye on their spouse for a safe relationship. The second part of the day is also good for giving surprise gifts. You should also be at a distance from extramarital affairs today, as the spouse will find this out.

    Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

    Be ready to take over assignments today. Despite the minor challenges, you will be successful in accomplishing them. Architects, interior designers, chefs, and government employees will spend more time at the workplace. You may also have to travel today for office purposes. You may also resolve minor productivity issues through efficient communication. An interview call will knock on the door by the second half of the day. Businessmen will be fortunate to raise funds through promoters.

    Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

    Wealth will come in today. This will help you make crucial investments in stock, trade, and speculative business. Some females will succeed in clearing all dues. Today is a good day to buy electronic appliances and even settle a monetary issue within the family. Traders may raise funds through promoters for business expansion into new territories. You may also require spending for a celebration within the family.

    Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

    Keep a watch on the lifestyle. Start the day with exercise and ensure you have a diet rich in proteins and nutrients. Those children having viral fever must skip school and take rest today. Senior females will have complaints about body aches, sleeplessness, and walking issues. You may also pick the day to give up both alcohol and tobacco.

    Aquarius Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
    • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
    • Symbol: Water carrier
    • Element: Air
    • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
    • Sign Ruler: Uranus
    • Lucky Day: Saturday
    • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
    • Lucky Number: 22
    • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

    Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
    • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Aquarius Horoscope Today For February 17, 2026: Be Ready To Take Over Assignments Today

