Aquarius Horoscope Today for February 17, 2026: Be ready to take over assignments today

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not miss the opportunities in life Be careful when settling disputes in the relationship. Office life will be chaotic but productive. Handle minor health issues. Wealth is positive today. Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Spend more time with your lover to shower affection and settle disputes. Handle official challenges today to prove your potential. Save money for a safe tomorrow. Your health demands special care today.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today Spend more time with the lover and also avoid delving into the past. Some love affairs will require more communication, while single natives will fall in love today. Marriage is also on the cards. Avoid unpleasant conversations, and married females need to keep an eye on their spouse for a safe relationship. The second part of the day is also good for giving surprise gifts. You should also be at a distance from extramarital affairs today, as the spouse will find this out.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today Be ready to take over assignments today. Despite the minor challenges, you will be successful in accomplishing them. Architects, interior designers, chefs, and government employees will spend more time at the workplace. You may also have to travel today for office purposes. You may also resolve minor productivity issues through efficient communication. An interview call will knock on the door by the second half of the day. Businessmen will be fortunate to raise funds through promoters.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today Wealth will come in today. This will help you make crucial investments in stock, trade, and speculative business. Some females will succeed in clearing all dues. Today is a good day to buy electronic appliances and even settle a monetary issue within the family. Traders may raise funds through promoters for business expansion into new territories. You may also require spending for a celebration within the family.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today Keep a watch on the lifestyle. Start the day with exercise and ensure you have a diet rich in proteins and nutrients. Those children having viral fever must skip school and take rest today. Senior females will have complaints about body aches, sleeplessness, and walking issues. You may also pick the day to give up both alcohol and tobacco.

Aquarius Sign Attributes Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)