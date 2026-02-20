Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Aquarius Horoscope Today for February 20, 2026: You should be careful while lending a large amount today

    Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today: The second part of the day is also good to buy a new property or a vehicle.

    Published on: Feb 20, 2026 4:10 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Stick to your ethos

    Overcome the issues in the love affair. Ensure you take up new challenges at the workplace to display your proficiency. Both your health and wealth will be good.

    Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    Settle the troubles in the love life. You will meet the professional requirements. Keep control over the expenditure. Health is also positive today.

    Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

    The intimacy level in your relationship may increase, and this can make your love life stronger. Minor arguments in love life need to be curbed before getting blown out into a serious issue. Always be open in communication. Today is a good time to discuss the love affair with the parents. Married females may conceive today. You should also be careful not to indulge in extramarital affairs today. You may also prefer coming out of a toxic relationship.

    Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

    Be sensible while handling crucial tasks and put in effort to impress the seniors. Your approach will make clients happy, and you may even receive an appreciation mail. Be disciplined at team meetings, and your ideas will have takers today. Students will clear competitive examinations, while those who plan to study at a foreign university will have positive news. Artists, including musicians, will find new stages in the evening hours. It is also good to consider a new idea or concept today that may bring good results in the coming days.

    Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

    Avoid harsh monetary decisions. Some natives will receive financial help from the family of their spouse. The second part of the day is also good to buy a new property or a vehicle. You may be involved in legal issues and may need to spend on that. Businessmen will raise funds through partners and foreign clients. You should also be careful while lending a large amount to a friend or sibling.

    Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

    If the doctor has suggested you not eat certain food items, try to stay away from them and maintain the diet prescribed to you. Children may miss the class due to viral fever or digestive issues. Those who have pain in the chest should consult a doctor. You should also be careful while working in the kitchen, as minor cuts will happen. If you are keen on quitting smoking, this is the right time.

    Aquarius Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
    • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
    • Symbol: Water carrier
    • Element: Air
    • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
    • Sign Ruler: Uranus
    • Lucky Day: Saturday
    • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
    • Lucky Number: 22
    • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

    Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
    • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Aquarius Horoscope Today For February 20, 2026: You Should Be Careful While Lending A Large Amount Today

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes