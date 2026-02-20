Aquarius Horoscope Today for February 20, 2026: You should be careful while lending a large amount today

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Stick to your ethos Overcome the issues in the love affair. Ensure you take up new challenges at the workplace to display your proficiency. Both your health and wealth will be good. Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Settle the troubles in the love life. You will meet the professional requirements. Keep control over the expenditure. Health is also positive today.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today The intimacy level in your relationship may increase, and this can make your love life stronger. Minor arguments in love life need to be curbed before getting blown out into a serious issue. Always be open in communication. Today is a good time to discuss the love affair with the parents. Married females may conceive today. You should also be careful not to indulge in extramarital affairs today. You may also prefer coming out of a toxic relationship.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today Be sensible while handling crucial tasks and put in effort to impress the seniors. Your approach will make clients happy, and you may even receive an appreciation mail. Be disciplined at team meetings, and your ideas will have takers today. Students will clear competitive examinations, while those who plan to study at a foreign university will have positive news. Artists, including musicians, will find new stages in the evening hours. It is also good to consider a new idea or concept today that may bring good results in the coming days.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today Avoid harsh monetary decisions. Some natives will receive financial help from the family of their spouse. The second part of the day is also good to buy a new property or a vehicle. You may be involved in legal issues and may need to spend on that. Businessmen will raise funds through partners and foreign clients. You should also be careful while lending a large amount to a friend or sibling.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today If the doctor has suggested you not eat certain food items, try to stay away from them and maintain the diet prescribed to you. Children may miss the class due to viral fever or digestive issues. Those who have pain in the chest should consult a doctor. You should also be careful while working in the kitchen, as minor cuts will happen. If you are keen on quitting smoking, this is the right time.

Aquarius Sign Attributes Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)