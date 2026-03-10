Edit Profile
    Aquarius Horoscope Today for March 10, 2026: Those who hold senior designations may face the ire of the management

    Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today: You can expect money from multiple sources that can be utilized to fulfil the long-pending desires.

    Published on: Mar 10, 2026 5:10 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be generous in terms of love

    Have a strong love life and a creative professional one today. Your financial status permits smart monetary investment plans. Your health demands attention.

    Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Fall in love and express emotions without inhibition. Your professional life will be good, and financially, you will be strong today. Some medical issues will disturb the day.

    Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

    Keep the love affair safe from toxic statements. Your attitude is crucial while spending time with your lover. It is good to be a patient listener. Your partner may have topics to discuss today. You may also plan a romantic vacation or a dinner. Single natives may also express the feeling to their crush to get a positive response. Some natives will pick the day to discuss the relationship with their parents, but you should be careful about the atmosphere around.

    Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

    Your commitment at the workplace will bring positive results. The seniors will appreciate your efforts in a specific project. Update the technical skills that will help in team or client sessions. Those who hold senior designations will face management's ire for minor issues caused by junior team members. Handle the pressure with diligence and be ready to even take up some crucial tasks that would require frequent travelling. Students appearing for examinations need to be careful about their studies.

    Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

    You can expect money from multiple sources that can be utilized to fulfil the long-pending desires. Some natives will find success in trading. Consider investing in a new business, which will bring in a good return in the future. The second part of the day is good for buying electronic appliances for the home. Some businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters.

    Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

    Avoid risks in terms of health. You may have minor pain in the chest, and this will require medical attention. You should be careful while using a wet floor. Some minor natives may have throat and cough issues. Be careful about the diet and stick to a balanced diet rich in proteins and vitamins. Today is also a good day to join a gym or a yoga session.

    Aquarius Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
    • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
    • Symbol: Water carrier
    • Element: Air
    • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
    • Sign Ruler: Uranus
    • Lucky Day: Saturday
    • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
    • Lucky Number: 22
    • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

    Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
    • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

    recommendedIcon
