Sat, Nov 29, 2025
Aquarius Horoscope Today for November 29, 2025: Government employees may expect a change in location

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Nov 29, 2025 04:10 am IST

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today: Today is a good time to invest in real estate.

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Keep smiling at even troubles today

Keep the love life productive and happy. Ensure you take up new responsibilities at the office to prove your mettle. You are also financially secure today.

Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Spend more time with the lover. Keep the professional life cool and productive. You are good in terms of wealth and health.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Some relationships will get stronger with the support of parents. Females can expect proposals today, and interestingly, a good friend or a coworker will also approach you. It is good to have proper communication in a love affair. Those who want to rekindle an old relationship must be careful not to hurt the current love affair. Married females may conceive today. Some single natives will also find an interesting person walking into their lives today.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Accept every new responsibility, as you’ll get more chances to prove your prowess at the workplace. A senior may criticize your attitude, and this may lead to mental stress. Government employees may expect a change in location, while legal, healthcare, aviation, banking, human resources, and animation professionals will take up crucial responsibilities. Some females will put down the paper and will also attend new job interviews today. Entrepreneurs must study every aspect of the business before signing a new deal.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

There will be prosperity, and you will utilize the money to buy electronic appliances. Today is a good time to invest in real estate. You may require funds to clear the dues today. You may also consider renovating the house. Some females may inherit a part of the property, while the second part of the day is also good for donating money to charity. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Maintain a healthy diet and refrain from the stress of work, love, and other aspects of life. Those who have chest-related infections need to be careful in the second part of the day. Avoid lifting heavy objects, and do not use the staircase today. You may develop vision-related complaints. Seniors must not miss medicines and should also consult a doctor if they feel uneasy.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
