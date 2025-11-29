Aquarius Horoscope Today for November 29, 2025: Government employees may expect a change in location
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today: Today is a good time to invest in real estate.
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Keep smiling at even troubles today
Keep the love life productive and happy. Ensure you take up new responsibilities at the office to prove your mettle. You are also financially secure today.
Spend more time with the lover. Keep the professional life cool and productive. You are good in terms of wealth and health.
Aquarius Love Horoscope Today
Some relationships will get stronger with the support of parents. Females can expect proposals today, and interestingly, a good friend or a coworker will also approach you. It is good to have proper communication in a love affair. Those who want to rekindle an old relationship must be careful not to hurt the current love affair. Married females may conceive today. Some single natives will also find an interesting person walking into their lives today.
Aquarius Career Horoscope Today
Accept every new responsibility, as you’ll get more chances to prove your prowess at the workplace. A senior may criticize your attitude, and this may lead to mental stress. Government employees may expect a change in location, while legal, healthcare, aviation, banking, human resources, and animation professionals will take up crucial responsibilities. Some females will put down the paper and will also attend new job interviews today. Entrepreneurs must study every aspect of the business before signing a new deal.
Aquarius Money Horoscope Today
There will be prosperity, and you will utilize the money to buy electronic appliances. Today is a good time to invest in real estate. You may require funds to clear the dues today. You may also consider renovating the house. Some females may inherit a part of the property, while the second part of the day is also good for donating money to charity. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds.
Aquarius Health Horoscope Today
Maintain a healthy diet and refrain from the stress of work, love, and other aspects of life. Those who have chest-related infections need to be careful in the second part of the day. Avoid lifting heavy objects, and do not use the staircase today. You may develop vision-related complaints. Seniors must not miss medicines and should also consult a doctor if they feel uneasy.
Aquarius Sign Attributes
- Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
- Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
- Symbol: Water carrier
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Ankles & Legs
- Sign Ruler: Uranus
- Lucky Day: Saturday
- Lucky Color: Navy Blue
- Lucky Number: 22
- Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire
Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
- Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
