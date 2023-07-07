Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, July 7, 2023 predicts minor ailments

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jul 07, 2023 12:10 AM IST

Read Aquarius daily horoscope for July 6, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. The returns from investments may not be as good as you expected.

Daily Horoscope Predictions says, you know to play the game of life

Resolve relationship issues to stay happy. Display professionalism to achieve maximum outputs. Financial issues exist in life & avoid major investments.

Avoid all points that cause a ruckus in your love life. Spare more time to display your professional competency at the workplace. As the financial status is not good today, stay away from investment. You also need to keep your health under watch.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

All new relationships need time to settle and today, spend more time with the lover. Share happy moments and end the day with a romantic dinner where you can express your emotion. A marriage proposal will work out today. Long-distance relationships will have problems today. Some may even end in break-ups. Give care and attention and you will receive back love. There can be turmoil in a few relationships but it can be resolved by putting in a little effort.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Your professional efforts will be recognized by the management today. Be committed as usual and see the outputs. Some minor issues may occur at the workplace in the form of office politics. However, your dedication and sincerity will help you overcome this. For students, a little hard work will benefit them in cracking even highly competitive examinations. Those who have interviews lined up for the day can expect success.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Minor financial issues will trouble you today. The returns from investments may not be as good as you expected. You will need to spare an amount unexpectedly for an emergency at home. A relative will also request financial help. Some Aquarius natives would need to find money to meet expenses for the child studying abroad. Businessmen should also be cautious before making big investments or signing new deals.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

No serious health issues will be there. However, those with a history of mental illness should keep the stress under control. Minor fever or oral health issues will also be common among Aquarius natives today. Do mental exercises as well as physical ones to keep your health under check. Couples planning to conceive a child are advised to take up a compatibility study first before considering the critical decision.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

