All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 7, 2023

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Chances of something good happening on personal or professional front cannot be ruled out. Multiple earning may make you feel more financially secure than before. You are likely to regain your physical fitness by focussing on regular exercises. A social event may be organised through your initiative. Today, spouse will let you have your way instead of dictating you!

Love Focus: A good time can be expected on the romantic front today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Brown

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

This is the best time to invest in property and you are likely to go in for it. Regulating your diet and shaking a leg will have positive fallout on health. Good earning opportunities come your way on the financial front. Someone you do not see eye to eye with at work can cause problems for you, if you are not careful. You are about to enjoy a vacation that you had been planning for long. This day is excellent for getting what you have set your mind on.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavour is likely to bear fruit as you find your ideal match.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Yellow

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

This is the time when you may make efforts to increase your contacts. You are likely to do some fun things with family today. Meeting friends and relations cannot be ruled out. Driving to someplace exotic will be a lot of fun. A house or an apartment will soon become a reality for some. You will be able to steady things on the professional front.

Love Focus: Love can come knocking at your door and promise much happiness.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Maroon

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You will need to be in someone’s good books if you expect a favour from him or her. You are likely to receive outstanding arrears. Good control over your dietary intake will be the key to your total fitness. You may be compelled to double your efforts on the academic front to keep pace with others. Attending an out-of-town function is on the cards.

Love Focus: You will succeed in your attempts to make your love life exciting.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Your efforts may go in vain on the academic front. On the work front, your competitive spirit may get dampened by the prevailing competitive circumstances. Changes not to your liking are likely on the domestic front. Those looking for accommodation may not be entirely satisfied with the available choices. You will need to come back into the groove on the social front. Getting careless with money is possible for some. Health needs care, so be careful.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails, so get set for a special evening today!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Saffron

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Promoting your product or service may assume importance at this juncture on the professional or business front. You are likely to recover lost ground on the academic front real fast. Spending time with your near and dear ones promises to keep you bubbling with joy. An out-of-town trip with friends seems possible. Financial front remains stable, as you manage to curb wasteful expenditure.

Love Focus: Love life promises to be most fulfilling, as you make special efforts to please lover.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Orange

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Professionals may find the day a great learning experience. You will be happy with your healthy bank balance, but exercise caution in spending. Health remains excellent, as you become increasingly health conscious. Someone on the family front has a pleasant surprise in store for you. An official trip proves not only fruitful, but rejuvenating too. Good returns are foreseen from a rented property. A piece of good news can brighten your day.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with the one you love is indicated.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Green

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Those in the creative field are likely to win recognition and praise. Excellence will be blended into a project that you submit at work. Beginning an exercise routine is likely to bear fruit. Following a family tradition will help strengthen familial ties. A favour is likely to be returned by someone on the social front. A trip to a relative’s place is indicated and will get you in an upbeat mood. There is much you can gain from a chance arising out of a property transaction.

Love Focus: Love life will remain satisfactory, as you are able to devote more time to lover now.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Stars for overseas travel look bright for some. Shifting to a bigger accommodation is indicated. You will manage to find extra time for things you are passionate about at work. A diet plan adopted recently is likely to suit your system well. Family appears responsive and eager to cater to your needs. Going on a short vacation with partner is on the cards today. You will be much in demand on the social front.

Love Focus: This is a favourable day for you, when love and praise will be showered upon you.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Cream

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You will need to keep your wits about in a workplace situation today. Some of you may apply for extended leave for a special purpose. A helping hand to a friend or relation will give you immense satisfaction. Hard work put in on the fitness front will let you enjoy perfect health. Homemakers may find themselves happily engaged in redesigning the interiors. Travelling with near and dear ones will be fun.

Love Focus: Romantic front looks rosy, as relationship takes an exciting turn.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Your efforts to win someone over are likely to meet with success. You may get a good bargain in real estate. Pressures at work threaten to destabilise you, but you will manage to hold your own. You may feel the need to get more socially active. Self-discipline will help you remain in good health. Arrival of guests promises much excitement on the home front. An exciting drive out of town is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: A whirlwind romance that some of you are enjoying may be taken to the next level.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You will manage to remain in shape through your own efforts. You will have the money to spend on something worthwhile. A job you were apprehensive about at work will turn out satisfactory. Pending issues on the domestic front will get completed without any difficulty. Those learning to drive will gain enough confidence to go it alone. Real estate agents can hope for a handsome commission in a property transaction. Socially the day looks inviting as you can be surrounded by friends and well-wishers.

Love Focus: Love life remains satisfactory.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Peach

