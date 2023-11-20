Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, No 20, 2023 advises to avoid office romance

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are born to rule

The daily horoscope predicts a happy love life, a productive professional life, and a robust financial one today. There will be no serious health issues as well.

Stay cool in the love life to keep it engaging. Handle all professional pressure with confidence. Utilize wealth smartly and also good health today.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Do not be judgmental today in the relationship. Communication is a major factor in maintaining a robust love life and you should spend more time spending together. This will help you settle all troubles, old and new. Avoid delving into the past and look ahead for a bright future. Pregnant Aquarius natives should take extra precautions especially while traveling long distances. Married male natives must avoid office romance or any relationships outside the marital life.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

A tight office schedule will make you productive but the stress will be high. Some jobs would even require you to spend extra hours at the office. Keep ego-related issues out of the professional life and be creative while in discussion. Your communication skills will be helpful at the negotiation table. Today is also good to sign new business deals and join a new office. Your clients will also be happy with your performance. Students appearing for competitive examinations can also obtain positive results.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

One of the best things about the day is you will feel no shortage of money. As money from previous ventures and investments will flow in, you will be naturally inclined towards spending them. However, keep a tab on the expense. Do not spend on luxury today. Instead, focus on electronic items. You can consider renovating the house or even buying a car today. You can also consider speculative business and stock but ensure you take the help of an expert or study the market before making major decisions.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Take a nutritious and balanced diet and stay away from fatty food. Overeating can also increase health problems. Start the day with mild exercise and avoid lifting heavy objects which can cause injury. If you have sleeping-related issues, opt for natural methods rather than medicines.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON