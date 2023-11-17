close_game
close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, November 17, 2023 predicts a romantic aura

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, November 17, 2023 predicts a romantic aura

ByDr J.N Pandey
Nov 17, 2023 08:18 PM IST

Read Aquarius daily horoscope for Nov 17, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Troubleshoot all problems both in love and at work today.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in spreading happiness around

Stay happy in a relationship today. The professional challenges will not stop from experimenting. Financial status is intact while health is also good.

Aquarius Daily Horoscope, November 17, 2023: Fortunately, your wealth and health are good for the day.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope, November 17, 2023: Fortunately, your wealth and health are good for the day.

Troubleshoot all problems both in love and at work today. Fortunately, your wealth and health are good for the day.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

You may see minor issues today in the relationship but do not let any trouble dampen the love. There can be moments that you both want to cherish forever. Spend more time together. A romantic dinner is a good time to propose or even introduce the partner to the family. Some female Aquarius will have the marriage fixed today. Single Aquarius natives can also expect the beginning of a new relationship today.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Your dedication, commitment, and hard work will be appreciated and awarded at the workplace. Stay in the good book of the management and also avoid arguments of all types at the workplace. The communication needs to be fruitful and your innovative concepts would be appreciated. This is a good time even to launch new business ventures. Businessmen can consider expanding their business or starting new partnerships. Some Aquarius natives will join new organizations for better packages.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Have a proper financial plan to keep a tab on the expenditure. While wealth will flow in from different sources, there will be a tendency to spend. However, you need to save for the rainy day. Today is good to invest in real estate. A sibling will ask for financial help for legal issues which you cannot refuse. There may also be a celebration or wedding within the family where you will need to lavishly contribute.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

You may be relaxed to know that your general health is good today. No major medical issue will be there but be careful while driving at night. Today is good to start a yoga session which will help you control the mind. Those who are suffering from hypertension may need to be extra careful. Stay away from people with bad vibes and instead spend time on creative stuff.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out