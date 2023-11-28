close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, November 28, 2023 predicts innovative ideas

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, November 28, 2023 predicts innovative ideas

ByDr J.N Pandey
Nov 28, 2023 12:10 AM IST

Read Aquarius daily horoscope for Nov 28, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Multiple opportunities will come at the office to prove the mettle.

Aquarius – 20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Success will soon knock on your door

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, November 28, 2023. You are good in terms of finance.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, November 28, 2023. You are good in terms of finance.

Minor issues in the love life need to be handled with care. Multiple opportunities will come at the office to prove the mettle. You are good in terms of finance.

Take care of every love-related issue. Be sincere at your work and you’ll see the results. You will also see prosperity today. Your health will be good but ensure you take care of the diet.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

There will be a ruckus in the first half of the day. As a result, your lover will accuse you of many past incidents which may provoke you. However, you should not lose control and must not get into arguments. Be sensitive to the demands of your lover and spend more time together. Do not impose your concepts on the lover and instead make decisions after discussing them with the lover. This will strengthen the bond.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

The first part of the day may not give the results you expected. Despite the hard work, your performance may not be up to the mark and this will give reasons for seniors to point you out. However, you will get back on the track post the lunch. Team leaders and managers should not hesitate to implement innovative ideas as the results will be positive. Businessmen will also have a good time today. Some traders may sign new deals and this will ensure a good inflow of funds.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Financial troubles of the past will be resolved today. This will also bring in good money. You will be able to repay all pending dues and a bank loan. Some Aquarius natives will buy a new property while businessmen will be in a condition to make good financial decisions. Today is good to invest in the stock market. A speculative business is a good option to invest but you need to learn about it to be successful.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Do not bring the office home and ensure you stay in the company of people with positive attitudes. Pregnant Aquarius natives must avoid any activity that may negatively affect the pregnancy. Seniors should avoid lifting heavy objects and children must be careful while playing as minor bruises may happen.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

