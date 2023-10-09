Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, Oct 9, 2023 predicts quality time with loved ones

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Display the courage to tackle a crisis

Spend more time together to stay happy in a love life. Minor professional issues will exist but the day is highly productive. Financially you’re good today.

Handle love-related issues with a mature attitude. Resolve the troubles through open communication. Management would recognize your professional skills. You are fortunate in terms of wealth and health today.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Female Aquarius natives need to be cautious about their romantic lives as problems may occur today. Some natives will feel jilted and this may lead to disappointment. However, most Aquarius natives will enjoy the day with some bright moments. Stay patient in a love affair and avoid must avoid arguments of all types. Have proper communication today to resolve all troubles before things go out of control Some married females will also get conceived.

.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Professional success is a major takeaway of the day. Despite multiple challenges including office politics and minor ego-related issues, you will achieve the targets. Be innovative while handling a team and all projects need extra care and attention. Those who are unhappy at the workplace can quit today to join a new company in a day or two. Those who are appearing for competitive examinations will be successful. Students may face issues in examinations and must work hard to crack the papers.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

You are lucky to see a good inflow of wealth today. This will help you make some crucial decisions. The day is auspicious to renovate the house or even buy a new one. Some fortunate females will buy a car today. For those who are keen to invest money, property, land, and stock are good options. However, ensure you have the proper knowledge about the field before you invest.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Have proper control over your diet, lifestyle, and habits today. Be energetic both at home and office by having a balanced diet rich in nutrients, vitamins, and proteins. Some Aquarius natives can expect mild chest pain or severe headache which will need medical attention. It is good to stay away from adventure sports today.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON