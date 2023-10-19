Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, October 19, 2023 predicts this is your lucky colour

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Life is a fun-packed adventure

Embrace a new relationship today and ensure all professional requirements are met. Minor financial issues will be there but the routine is not affected.

Wait for many twists in the relationship that can either be good or bad. You will have opportunities to grow at the office. There will be prosperity and health will also be fair to you.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

The minor ruckus in the relationship deserves careful handling. Be sensible when you have to handle troubles in the relationship. Married females may have complaints about the siblings of the husband and this needs to be discussed with the spouse today. Ensure you are not into office romance as this may impact the marital life. Single male Aquarius natives will be lucky to fall in love today.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

No major issues will strike at the office and the professional will be mostly peaceful. However, IRT professionals as well as bankers will have to stay back today to complete some pending tasks. Some healthcare professionals will see options to relocate abroad. Businessmen will see opportunities to expand their business. Today is good to attend a job interview or to appear for a competitive examination. You can also be confident about getting admission to a university abroad for higher studies.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

An emergency at home will cause you to spend a significant amount and ensure you have it in the account. Some previous dues will be cleared and businessmen will also find good returns today. Those who are keen to go for safe investment options can pick mutual funds. You may inherit a family property and will also resolve a financial dispute with a relative or sibling today.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will be there but ensure you stick to a strict diet rich in proteins and vitamins. Some females may complain about migraines or oral health issues. Children should be careful as throat infection, viral fever, and muscle pain will be there. Devote more time for the family and this will give more mental peace.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON