Aquarius Horoscope Today: Astrological Predictions for May 10, 2022

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Your mental health will most likely be in a good state because your physical health will be in a good shape. This development will make you feel happy and cheerful. You can spend more on personal grooming. Your finances and your professional life will most likely flourish. Your new projects will most likely open new doors of opportunities for you. You are advised to spend more time with your family. A senior family member may be vying for your attention. You must take out time to mend your broken domestic ties. A foreign trip is on the cards. However, you are advised to let your family to the planning of the trip. Property-related issues will most likely be resolved in your favour. You must not get carried away and concentrate on the legalities. You must do proper paperwork after consulting an expert and seniors in the family.

Aquarius Finance Today

Your finances will be satisfactory today. You need not worry about your investment in an immovable asset. You are advised to

remain focused on your existing projects. Keep track of your excessive spending as this may boost your bank balance.

Aquarius Family Today

On the home front, things might be a bit difficult. The health of an elder in the house may be a cause of concern. You are advised to spread love and warmth. Your attention will make the ailing member feel much better.

Aquarius Career Today

On the job front, you have a good day as projects may pour in and this will keep you busy. You love the job you are in and this will help you in maintaining your calm under pressure. This will most likely impress your superiors.

Aquarius Health Today

You are advised to start your day with fresh fruit juice. A good start to the day will make the rest of the day equally energised. This will help you in having a good day ahead. You have been doing strenuous physical activity and this will likely have a positive impact on your overall wellbeing.

Aquarius Love Life Today

On the romantic front, the day will be good as you may enjoy your partner’s attention. You have been missing your partner for a long and today you feel special and loved. You must not fail to express your feelings as it may affect your plans.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

