Aquarius Horoscope Today: Astrological Predictions for May 11, 2022

AQUARIUS (Jan 22- Feb 19)

All dear Aquarian natives, today you shall feel this great need to be independent in almost all aspects of life. You may see and think of life with a different angle and that might be a philosophical and spiritual one. You can also seek guidance and advice from elderly members in the family to get through a challenge in life. value their advice and it may turn in a life turning experience for you. While dealing with kids, stay gentle and polite. Keep a check on your surrounding and stay cautious of what is happening around. People can try to fool you with false news and appraise but believe in your own experience.

Aquarius Finance Today

You are not harnessing the financial profits in the right way and instead you are being caught up in the whims and fancies of life. Don’t go for any luxury shopping and cut down on your expenses list.

Aquarius Family Today

One of your elderly family members or a senior person can turn out to be your biggest mentor in life. he/she can guide you to stay on the right way without being distracted and creating a fuss of everything.

Aquarius Career Today

Your co workers can stay extremely helpful and caring towards your office needs and with their help and assistance, you may get able to finish up an assignment before meeting the deadline.

Aquarius Health Today

Yoga and gymming are bringing the desired effects in your body and you may feel fitter and better than your yesterday. Keep up the spirit and follow your fitness goals ardently to see better results. You will be able to make the most of the cool mornings by taking up a physical regimen.

Aquarius Love Life Today

You are way too demanding and bossy in your relationship and this is what irritates and annoys your partner or spouse. Make some changes as per their wish and this way your relationship can get better and last longer.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Parrot Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

