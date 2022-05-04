Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aquarius Horoscope Today: Astrological Predictions for May 4, 2022

Read your free daily Aquarius horoscope on HindustanTimes.com. Find out what the planets have predicted for May 4, 2022
Published on May 04, 2022 12:40 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

AQUARIUS (Jan 22- Feb 19)

If you are thinking to improve your concentration, memory and observing skills, you might see a significant good result and betterment in all these aspects today. Dear Aquarian, it is high time that you clear off your pending tasks and meet the deadlines in office to submit a work assignment. It would be best and suitable for you if try and finish off any pendency and delays in your life. don’t waste your time in planning new strategies, instead of this you should be working on the already running tasks and goals in your life. Expect a good positive shift to happen in your life in the evening time.

Aquarius Finance Today

Your business dealings might improve today and you shall get notified about a new business opening in the foreign land. Be specific of your financial goals and work towards them with a clear vision.

Aquarius Family Today

Your family can plan for a get together trip in the night time and you can enjoy a great family time with all your family members. This can be a much-needed break from the hectic and busy schedule.

Aquarius Career Today

With great minds, come great insights and hence you shall seek some life changing advice from an experienced and senior most person employed in your work place. Be friendly with your co workers.

Aquarius Health Today

It is understandable that running busy doesn’t allow you with time to think about your health. But if this goes on for long, this can bring its consequences and therefore manage your time and give some attention on your health goals,

Aquarius Love Life Today

Your choices and decisions in life is going to impact your love life and romance today. you may apply your brain in matters of love and relationship which may not be liked by your partner or spouse.

 

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Gray

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

